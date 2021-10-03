Naperville Gardener – October’s Book of the Month…
While searching my bookshelves for a book to share with you, I found Cultivating Sacred Space: Gardening for the Soul by Elizabeth Murray way down on the bottom shelf. I probably purchased it at a Naperville Garden Club meeting and forgot all about it. Now and then we have a little fundraiser where members can bring items to sell at our meetings with proceeds benefiting our projects and goals, including our scholarship program.www.positivelynaperville.com
Comments / 0