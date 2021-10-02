Museum draws children to train engineering history
HAMBURG — The Reading Railroad Heritage Museum opened its doors, and cabooses, Saturday for “Full STEAM Ahead,” a child-friendly educational activity that coincides with the museum’s latest exhibit. The new exhibit, “The Unseen Engineers of the Reading Railroad,” features blueprints and schematics of the Railroad and its Victorian-era stations. The drawings, some acquired from the Smithsonian, show the scientific accuracy as well as the beauty and artistry of those who designed the Reading Railroad.www.republicanherald.com
