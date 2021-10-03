Jackets Advance to Round of 64 at ITA All-American Championships
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis kicked off their season Saturday when a pair of Jackets competed at the ITA All-American Championships in Tulsa, Okla. Chen Dong was the first Yellow Jacket to compete when he went up against Tom Thelwall-Jones of Tulsa followed up with a match against Patrick Zahraj of UCLA. Keshav Chopra received a bye through the first round and matched up with Ivan Thamma of SMU.ramblinwreck.com
