West Virginia Yeager Shots
Texas Tech saved its season in Morgantown, and probably gave Matt Wells’ coaching career a new lease on life into the bargain. After absorbing an absolutely humiliating 70-35 loss to Texas last Saturday, there were three possible outcomes against West Virginia today. Option A: the Red Raiders go into the tank and get blown out by the Mountaineers. The remainder of the season is a disaster and the coaching staff is fired. Option B: The Red Raiders compete in Morgantown but lose a fairly close game. The rest of the season could go either way. Option C: Texas Tech not only competes well but bounces all the way back and wins. The Red Raiders are on pace to have a very good season.247sports.com
