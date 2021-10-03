Willie “Bill” Silbert Linville
Willie “Bill” Silbert Linville, age 100 of Pulaski passed away Friday, October 1,2021 at the Highland Ridge Rehab Center, Dublin. Born March 12, 1921 in Fries, Virginia, he was the son of the late Thomas Jefferson Linville and Rachel Bowers Linville; he was also preceded in death by his two wives, Bessie Jones Linville and Irene Thomas Linville; one son Thomas Jefferson Linville; grandson, Derreck Linville; granddaughter, Charlene Linville; siblings, Sylvia Moss, Gladys Linville, Albert Linville and Helen Linville Freeman.pcpatriot.com
