Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 after market close from its newly-announced headquarters in Austin, Texas. The company will issue a brief advisory with a link to its Q3 2021 Shareholder Deck and Update Letter, which will be accessible from Tesla’s Investor Relations website. It is currently unclear if CEO Elon Musk will be on the call, as he announced during the Q2 2021 Earnings Call that he would not be in attendance to all future company presentations unless a large announcement would be made.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO