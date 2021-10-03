CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse vs Wake Forest Kick Time Set

By Mike McAllister
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 7 days ago
Syracuse and Wake Forest will kick off at 3:30 p.m. eastern and be broadcast on ESPN2. The ACC had previously announced that the kick time would be either 3:00 p.m. or 3:30 p.m., and would be broadcast on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. After Saturday's results, that decision has been made.

Wake Forest will come to the Dome 5-0 on the season and ranked likely in the top 20. The Demon Deacons topped Louisville 37-34 on Saturday. The Orange, on the other hand, fell 33-30 to Florida State to fall to 3-2 on the season. This will be the first ranked opponent Syracuse has faced this season.

Syracuse leads the all-time series with Wake Forest 6-4. The two have gone back and forth since the Orange joined the ACC. Since joining the ACC starting in the 2013 season, the Orange holds a 5-3 edge. Syracuse won the first three games as conference foes 13-0, 30-7 and 30-17. Wake then won the next two, 28-9 and 64-43 before Syracuse won 41-24 in 2018. In 2019, Trill Williams' strip six led to a 39-30 overtime win for the Orange. Wake beat an injury plagued Syracuse 38-14 last season.

This game could be a critical one for Syracuse with games against Clemson and Virginia Tech in the two weeks following. If Syracuse wants to get to six wins, it needs to find a way to get three more of Clemson, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Louisville, NC State and Pittsburgh. Wake has a conference title on its mind after a 5-0 start combined with Clemson's struggles.

AllSyracue

Dino Babers Explains Delay on Two Point Conversion & Accepting Third Down Penalty

In Syracuse's overtime loss to Wake Forest, there were several decisions that baffled Orange fans. Two of which head coach Dino Babers was asked about during his postgame press conference. The first was Syracuse getting a delay of game after scoring a touchdown to bring the Orange within one point. Syracuse was going to go for two in an attempt to win the game, but received a delay of game penalty instead. The second was accepting a holding penalty against Wake Forest on third and 13 when the play resulted in an incomplete pass. Instead of a 51 yard field goal attempt on fourth and 13 by declining the penalty, it was accepted giving Wake a third and 23. The Demon Deacons would convert that play and end up with a touchdown on the drive. Below are Babers' explanations (you can also watch/listen to them in the video at the top of the page).
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Recruiting Visitors for Wake Forest Game

Syracuse football is hosting Wake Forest on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. In addition, the Orange will have recruits in attendance to watch the game and showcase the program. Here are some of the players expected to make the trip. Player: LeQuint Allen. Class: 2022 (committed to Syracuse) Position: Running...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Has Strong Defensive Performance in Scoreless Draw Against NC State

Sophomore Deandre Kerr had 5 shots but was not able to score as the Syracuse men’s soccer team fought to a 0-0 draw against the NC State Wolfpack at home. The game was a testament to both team’s defenses as Syracuse had only shot one goal for the entire first half while NC State had none. While both teams had some opportunities with the ball in the box, neither squad was able to put the ball in the back of the net.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 10: Previewing Matchup with #19 Wake Forest

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode 10 is out! Mike McAllister and Kyle Leff look ahead to Syracuse's matchup with #19 Wake Forest in the Carrier Dome on Saturday. They discuss Wake Forest's 5-0 start, the balance of the offense, not making mistakes while taking advantage of mistakes from opponents, where Syracuse may have an advantage and more.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Earns Tie at Clarkson

The Syracuse Womens Hockey team took on the Clarkson Golden Knights at the Cheel Arena in Potsdam, NY on Saturday. The Orange were looking to avenge the OT loss last game and get their first notch in the win column. The game was not unlike a heavyweight boxing fight, each team going blow for blow with neither giving an inch. Even overtime could not settle the score. The game ended 1-1. Syracuse now stands 0-2-2 while Clarkson sits at 3-0-1.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Tommy DeVito Should Be Commended for Post Benching Approach

It is never easy being benched. Especially in major collegiate or professional sports. Everyone wants to play. That is why how one responds to a benching can say a lot about a person. Unlike other positions in football, quarterback is one where, generally, there is only one who plays. Other positions can rotate a bit so that some backups will see the field. That is usually not the case with quarterbacks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSyracue

Syracuse Ice Hockey Falls in Overtime to Clarkson in Home Opener

Coming off a series at St. Lawrence where Syracuse could not pick up a win (a tie, and a loss), the Orange took to the ice to take on Clarkson at Tennity Ice Pavilion. It was the home opener for Syracuse, but the Golden Knights spoiled the festivities with a 3-2 overtime victory. The loss drops Syracuse to 0-2-1 while Clarkson improves to 3-0. Syracuse next plays at Clarkson on Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Maliq Brown Discusses Syracuse Visit

Syracuse basketball hosted class of 2022 Culpeper (VA) Blue Ridge power forward Maliq Brown for an official visit over the weekend. In addition to Syracuse, Brown holds offers from Georgetown, NC State, Penn State, St. John's, TCU, Texas A&M, VCU, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and several others. All Syracuse caught up with Brown to discuss the trip.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Syracuse Defeats Colgate 3-0

Syracuse moves to 6-5-1 on the season as they beat Colgate. Colgate is still winless on the season as they move to 0-11-0. Syracuse got off to a slow start offensively as they struggled to break down the Raiders in the final third for the entirety of the match. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Babers Discusses Loss at FSU, Moving Forward Without Harris

Following the 33-30 loss in Florida State on Saturday, Syracuse's number one target, Taj Harris announced on Twitter on Sunday that he will be entering the transfer portal, thanking Coach Babers and Syracuse. This season Harris had 16 receptions for 171 yards in three games. Dino Babers noted that he...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Chris Bunch Trims List to Three, Sets Commitment Date

Syracuse forward target Chris Bunch trimmed his list to three schools, he announced Tuesday on Instagram. They are Rutgers, Syracuse and Washington. Bunch has taken two official visits to Syracuse, and one to each Rutgers and Washington. He has also set a commitment date for October 31st. "The Syracuse visit...
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 9: Breaking Down the Loss at Florida State

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode nine is out! Hosts Mike McAllister and Shamarko Thomas break down the Orange's 33-30 loss to Florida State on Saturday including Garrett Shrader's performance, defense's struggles against the run, missed opportunities, costly officiating, Taj Harris entering the portal and more. Apple Podcasts: LINK. Stitcher: LINK.
FLORIDA STATE
AllSyracue

Duce Chestnut Ranked as Top True Freshman Cover Corner by PFF

Syracuse freshman cornerback Duce Chestnut has been nothing short of spectacular during his first five games as a college football player. Through five games, Chestnut has 22 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups. Pro Football Focus, which grades based on next level analytics for every position including specific traits at each position, has ranked Chestnut as the top true freshman cover cornerback in the nation through the first five games of the 2021 season.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Ashley Tucker 'Beyond Excited' for Syracuse Offer

Syracuse football extended a scholarship offer to 2022 Lawndale (CA) Leuzinger athlete Ashley Tucker recently. Tucker says Syracuse is recruiting him as an athlete but promised him a chance to play quarterback. A 6-3, 195 signal caller, Tucker has thrown for 935 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions in six games this season. He has also rushed for 640 yards and seven more scores, while averaging 10.7 yards per carry.
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

Garrett Shrader Highlights vs Florida State

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader had the best individual performance of his Orange career to date in the loss at Florida State on Saturday. Shrader finished 13-23 for 150 yards with one touchdown and one interception (on a Hail Mary). He also ran for 137 yards on 16 carries and three more scores. You can watch highlights of his performance in the video at the top of the page.
FLORIDA STATE
AllSyracue

Five Takeaways: Florida State 33 Syracuse 30

Syracuse fell at Florida State 33-30 on a field goal as time expired to drop to 3-2 on the season. Here are five takeaways from the game. 1. Garrett Shrader is the QB. There is no question, after two games with Shrader at the helm, that he is the quarterback for this team moving forward. The offense seems to be making strides each of the last two games with him running the show. Against Florida State, Syracuse had 389 yards of offense, scored 30 points and ran for over 230 yards against a good run defense. Shrader even threw for 150 yards. On top of that, he was only sacked once and did not turn it over (the interception on the hail mary at the end of the first half is not really a turnover). Shrader proved he can throw the ball enough to keep defenses honest, he is a big threat to run the ball (137 rushing yards and three touchdowns vs Florida State) and the offense functions better with him. He should be the guy for the rest of the year barring injury.
FLORIDA STATE
AllSyracue

Missed Opportunities Haunt Syracuse at Florida State

Syracuse fell 33-30 at Florida State on Saturday in what was a gut wrenching loss for the Orange. The opportunity for the program's first ever win in Tallahassee was right there for the taking, but Syracuse did not take advantage of enough opportunities to pull out the win. That combined with some puzzling missed calls doomed Syracuse on this night.
FLORIDA STATE
AllSyracue

WATCH: Garrett Shrader 55-Yard Touchdown Run vs Florida State

With less than seven minutes to play in the first half, Syracuse had failed to get on the scoreboard and was trailing by two scores. That is when Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader took off and ran past the Florida State defense for the first of his three rushing touchdowns on the day. It was a 55 yard scamper in all, and was easily Shrader's best run of the season. You can watch the play in the video at the top of the page.
FLORIDA STATE
AllSyracue

JJ Starling to Decide in Next Two Weeks

Syracuse basketball’s top recruiting target, JJ Starling, is set to decide in the next two weeks, he told SI All American’s Jason Jordan. More on Starling from Jordan:. After racking up the frequent flyer miles to Stanford, Northwestern, Duke, Notre Dame and Syracuse, Starling said he’s “fully in decision mode right now.”
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

