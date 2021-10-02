Lostumo Records 2,000th Career Assist as Volleyball Falls to Blue Raiders

On Thursday, September 30th, Belton Middle School volleyball traveled to Midway Middle School to face their Midway Blue team. The 8B team worked extremely hard in practice all week, having to learn a whole new rotation. The girls did a great job of being flexible and adjusting but, unfortunately, barely fell short in the first two sets; 18-25 and 21-25 respectfully. In both sets, the girls worked together to make a comeback but it just wasn’t enough to make up for the deficit. Despite the loss, Coach Riegel did see a lot of great things! Kennedy Weston had great serves and helped score several scores with aces. Caylee Sherwood had an amazing block. Mabry Kennedy’s passes from the back row help set up great hits over the net. Special shoutout to Leah Cox for stepping up and playing front row for the first time AND getting all her hits over the net! The team as a whole had and WON some great rallies for some hard earned points. While disappointed with the loss, Coach Riegel is extremely proud of her team to adjusting to a brand new rotation and still coming out and playing hard. We take on Bonham at Bonham on October 7th and play our Belton Tournament October 8th and 9th at South Belton. Go BMS!

BELTON, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO