CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Lostumo Records 2,000th Career Assist as Volleyball Falls to Blue Raiders

herdzone.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall volleyball team dropped a four-set match (23-25, 25-23, 22-25, 19-25) to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday in the Cam Henderson Center. Graduate-student Sydney Lostumo recorded her 2,000th career assist in the loss. The Thundering Herd falls to 5-1 overall and 1-3 in Conference...

herdzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
pvpanthers.com

Volleyball Falls to Texas Southern

PRAIRIE VIEW – Prairie View A&M volleyball falls 3-0 at the hands of Texas Southern by the scores of 25-17, 26-24, and 25-18. How it Happened:. PVAMU was unable to find their offensive game as Texas Southern out-dueled the Lady Panthers. In the first set PVAMU took a quick lead, but the tables turned as the Tigers went on a run to take the set 25-17. Set two was a little different as the set was tit-for-tat and it could have been anyone's set, but it was Texas Southern that took the 26-24 victory and set two.
TEXAS STATE
beltontigerathletics.com

BMS 8B Volleyball vs. Midway Blue

On Thursday, September 30th, Belton Middle School volleyball traveled to Midway Middle School to face their Midway Blue team. The 8B team worked extremely hard in practice all week, having to learn a whole new rotation. The girls did a great job of being flexible and adjusting but, unfortunately, barely fell short in the first two sets; 18-25 and 21-25 respectfully. In both sets, the girls worked together to make a comeback but it just wasn’t enough to make up for the deficit. Despite the loss, Coach Riegel did see a lot of great things! Kennedy Weston had great serves and helped score several scores with aces. Caylee Sherwood had an amazing block. Mabry Kennedy’s passes from the back row help set up great hits over the net. Special shoutout to Leah Cox for stepping up and playing front row for the first time AND getting all her hits over the net! The team as a whole had and WON some great rallies for some hard earned points. While disappointed with the loss, Coach Riegel is extremely proud of her team to adjusting to a brand new rotation and still coming out and playing hard. We take on Bonham at Bonham on October 7th and play our Belton Tournament October 8th and 9th at South Belton. Go BMS!
BELTON, TX
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders fall 5-3 Sunday at App State

BOONE, N.C. – The Blue Raider softball team held a 3-2 lead against the Appalachian State Mountaineers after seven, but a three-run home run in the 10th gave the Mountaineers the 5-3 win on Sunday at Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium. Freshman Laura Mealer led the Blue Raiders offense, collecting a pair...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Marshall University#Lostumo Records#The Cam Henderson Center#Conference Usa#The Blue Raiders#Fresno State
goblueraiders.com

Wolf, Blue Raiders set records on first day of JT Poston Invitational

Sapphire, N.C. – Graduate student Nick Wolf used a hole-in-one on his second hole of the day to tie the Middle Tennessee record for the lowest single-round score and help the Blue Raiders set the record for the lowest team round in program history. No MT golfer posted a first-round score higher than par in the first round of Western Carolina's JT Poston Invitational en route to a score of 268 (-16), two strokes better than the previous record.
GOLF
Sidelines

BLUE RAIDERS FIGHT TO THE END IN CHARLOTTE

Friday night, Middle Tennessee State University (1-3, 0-2 Conference USA) had the fight of their lives against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (3-1, 1-0 C-USA), ending in a tragic 42-39 loss away from home. After the departure of former starting QB Bailey Hockman, Chase Cunningham rose to the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Sidelines

Blue Raiders Looking to Bounce Back

The Blue Raiders continue Conference USA play this Saturday where they will host the Marshall Thundering Herd for the 14th installment of the blackout game. Following a winless three game road trip, MTSU will be looking to turn things around in their first game at Floyd Stadium in 29 days.
COLLEGE SPORTS
scarsdalenews.com

Raiders boys volleyball looks forward to upcoming tests

While Scarsdale boys volleyball’s starting lineup may not be as dominant as last year’s, the Raiders have more depth at every position and plenty of room to improve on some weaker areas before postseason. They believe they could be even better than last year’s Section 1 championship team — and that was a powerhouse of a team.
SCARSDALE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Columbus Telegram

Raiders volleyball drop three at Cowley Invitational Tournament

The Central Community College volleyball team lost three matches at the Cowley Invitational Tournament at Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kansas over the weekend. On Friday, the Raiders lost a five-set match against Carl Sandburg College and in straight sets against Cisco College. In the final match of the tournament...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS
Point Pleasant Register

Turnovers sink Herd against Blue Raiders

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — You can’t expect to win if you can’t hang onto the football. The Marshall University football team fell on the road in its Conference USA opener 34-28 to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders Saturday evening. The Thundering Herd (2-3, 0-1 CUSA East) recorded four fumbles and two...
COLLEGE SPORTS
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders find their proof in Monsoon of Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Heavens opened up Saturday night in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Right as the Blue Raider Hall of Fame class of 2021 took the field during halftime of Middle Tennessee's game against Marshall, the rain that had been ranging from steady to sprinkling through much of the first half opened up into a monsoon.
MURFREESBORO, TN
usfdons.com

Volleyball Falls in Four at Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. – Competing in their first road match of conference play, the University of San Francisco volleyball team (0-11, 0-3) jumped out to an early lead over Pacific (4-10, 1-2) at the Alex G. Spanos Center, but ultimately fell to the Tigers in four sets, 3-1. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBCMontana

Bobcat volleyball falls in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — Montana State volleyball loses to Big Sky Conference opponent Northern Colorado on the road in three sets and now have an overall record of 5-8. The Bobcats will take on defending Big Sky champion Weber State at home on Sept. 30. The following was sent out by...
MONTANA STATE
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders seventh through two rounds in Dallas

Dallas, Texas – Middle Tennessee men's golf finished the first day of SMU's Trinity Forest Invitational in seventh place Monday at 572 (+4). Mattias Varjun leads the Blue Raiders at 142 (E) through 36 holes on the par-71, 7,330-yard course at Trinity Forest Golf Club. Michael Barnard and Nick Wolf...
DALLAS, TX
The Daily Sentinel

Lady Raiders fall to Wellston

BIDWELL, Ohio — Consistent … just not the way you’d hope. For the second time in as many meetings this fall, the River Valley volleyball team dropped a 5-game heartbreaker to visiting Wellston on Tuesday during a 25-23, 20-25, 25-18, 15-25, 15-11 decision in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division contest in Gallia County.
WELLSTON, OH
rattlerathletics.com

Despite Numerous Career-Highs, Volleyball Falls in Five

ODESSA, Texas – The St. Mary's Volleyball team actually out-scored Texas-Permian Basin 107-102 in the match, but the Rattlers dropped the five-set match on Saturday afternoon 25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-13. "The team fought hard in a tough road environment," said Head CoachLaura Ulrich. "Unfortunately, we couldn't quite come out on top. We are still a program learning to win and while we aren't happy with the result, I think we were really able to learn about ourselves and what we need to continue to lean into. We are grateful to be able to get back in the gym this week and get ready for a home weekend coming up."
SPORTS
Gwinnett Daily Post

VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Abby Askue breaks career aces record in Dacula sweep

WINDER — Abby Askue broke the school record for career aces Monday night in the Dacula volleyball team’s two-set victories over Winder-Barrow and Shiloh. The Falcons (39-7) concluded their Region 8-AAAAAA schedule with a 5-1 record, guaranteeing at least the No. 2 seed from the region behind Buford (4-0 in the region).
DACULA, GA
Sidelines

BLUE RAIDERS UPSET MARSHALL IN FIRST CONFERENCE WIN

Middle Tennessee State University (2-3, 1-2 Conference USA) came out of Floyd Stadium on Saturday night with their first in-conference win (34-28) in an upset against Marshall University (2-3, 0-1 Conference USA). The Raiders started off strong against the Thundering Herd, not giving an inch to the Marshall offense on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
newswatchman.com

Western battles through five sets with Ferneau recording 1,000th dig

Western continues to battle through the 2021 volleyball season with multiple five-set contests in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play. Junior Kenzi Ferneau also had a milestone Thursday night at Clay, recording her 1,000th career dig. The following sections include statistics from recent contests. Sept. 18. The Lady Indians nearly...
SPORTS
Hastings Star Gazette

Raiders girls' tennis falls to Simley

The Hastings Raiders girls' tennis team hosted the Simley Spartans on Tuesday and lost 5-2, a rare event for the Raiders recently. Hastings won one of the singles matches and one of the doubles. The Raiders' lone singles win came at No. 4 singles from Brooklyn Keller, who won 6-3,...
HASTINGS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy