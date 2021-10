It’s Brendan Perlini’s world and we’re all just living in it. Final Score: 3-2 Oilers. The Edmonton Oilers squared off against the Vancouver Canucks for their final pre-season game and I’ve got the breakdown with all of the notable items that happened during the game. As one final friendly reminder, I won’t be doing the usual Wrap Up format that you’ll see during the regular season but instead focus on some of the things that stuck out to me overall. I will, however, get back to the normal schtick when we get going for real on October 13th.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO