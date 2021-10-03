No. 10 Florida Gators Fall Asleep at the Wheel, Upset 20-13 by Wildcats

The No. 10 Florida Gators (3-2, 1-2) knew they'd enter a tough environment against Kentucky (5-0, 3-0) in Lexington today, and that's exactly what they got.

Florida would be upset by Kentucky, as the Wildcats took down the Gators for the second time in four years - and simultaneously, the second time in 35 years.

The turning point for the momentum on Florida's side of the football would seem to dissipate quickly following a blocked field-goal touchdown by the Kentucky Wildcats with around five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

That wouldn't tell the whole tale with what Florida went through tonight, but it would be a microcosm into how deflated Florida felt against its third SEC opponent of the season. A matchup that could have very easily gone either way, one that Florida shouldn't have let get as close as it did.

The Gators did not come out of the gate playing inspired football, unable to get much going during the first half, scoring a touchdown on just one of its first three drives, and punting on the remainder until a last-minute 51-yard field goal near halftime. That would lead to just a three-point lead, and not much in the way of confidence builders exiting the first half.

For Gators quarterback Emory Jones, his first-half performance appeared fine, completing 10 out of 11 of his passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. The issue would come on third downs, where the Gators struggled, converting just one of five in the first half, and continuing to struggle with it during the second half of the game.

The struggles Florida had both offensively and on special teams would continue throughout the second half of the contest, with Florida unable to really string together much until the fourth quarter. At one point, the Gators had accrued 10 penalties for 70 yards on the day.

Jones' night would get worse as he began the fourth quarter with an interception, seemingly making a poor read to the Wildcats defender, J.J. Weaver. Kentucky's next drive would essentially put the game away for the home team, giving them a 10-point lead following a nine-yard rushing touchdown on the drive.

In a two-score game with just 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Florida offense would have to drive down the field, scoring twice, something it struggled with throughout the night.

As the team was set to attempt a pivotal fourth-down play, right tackle Jean Delance would be called for a false start, the offense's 11th penalty on the night. The score would be 20-13 with just over six minutes remaining, and the game essentially in Kentucky's hands for the remainder of the contest.

The Gators would have one final opportunity to tie the game up. Near the Kentucky goalline, Florida faced a third-and-goal, and again would be pushed back with a false start. A personal foul penalty on the Wildcats would give Florida a new set of downs, a lucky break for the Florida offense.

With four opportunities to score from less than 10 yards out, the Gators would be unable to punch it in, ultimately sealing their fate. They'll fall to 3-2 on the year, and 1-2 within the SEC. For the second time in four meetings, Mullen has lost to the Wildcats.

