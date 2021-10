EATON TWP. — Avon senior forward Mackenzie Muir had the kind of game soccer players dream of Wednesday night, while the Midview Middies would like to forget the nightmare. Muir scored five goals over the first 29 minutes before getting a break late in the first half to lift the Eagles to an 8-0 win in Southwestern Conference play at Midview High School.

