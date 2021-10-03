Breezy trades, with more showers near Kauai and Oahu

Mostly to partly sunny with windward and mauna showers drifting leeward at times. A trough to the north of Kauai and Oʻahu; also south of Hawaii Island could bring some showers to both ends of the state but will be caught up in the trade wind flow. There will be surf on the south, north and west side wraparound as some wave energy visits our state meaning some waves for surfers on those shorelines. Surf on the East side will be messy and inconsistent with the trade wind swell.