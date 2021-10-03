ECOVIEWS: 'Coastal Kingdom' TV show provides environmental education
My grandson Parker caught six different kinds of sharks last month as part of an environmental education program. Two were over 6 feet long. All were released back into the ocean unharmed within two minutes of capture. Parker was learning how to locate and catch sharks so he can study their ecology and behavior in the future. His teacher, Tony Mills, is education director of South Carolina’s Lowcountry Institute of the Spring Island Trust.www.postandcourier.com
