Quick hits: Senior Tre Siggers, freshman Branson Hickman shine for SMU in bigger roles
UNIVERSITY PARK —SMU has done its fair share of reshuffling on the offensive line this season, but Saturday's change wasn't exactly voluntary. The Mustangs lost starting left tackle Jaylon Thomas to injury in the third quarter of Saturday's 41-17 win over South Florida. SMU was already without senior Beau Morris, who has played at both left and right tackle this season, because of injury, so to replace Thomas they moved starting center Alan Ali to left tackle and plugged in redshirt freshman Branson Hickman in Ali's place at center.
