NeNe Leakes Is Selling Georgia Mansion For $4 Million After Husband Gregg’s Death
Reality TV star NeNe Leakes listed her Georgia mansion on the market following the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes. Last month, Gregg passed away from stage III colon cancer. He was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. NeNe shared that he was on the road to recovery but the signs of his illness came back this year. In August, NeNe revealed that her husband was dying in a video that rapidly circulated across the internet. On September 1, it was confirmed that Gregg Leakes had passed away.blackchronicle.com
