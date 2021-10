The days are getting shorter, the shadows are getting longer and there’s a chill in the air in Denver as we inch closer and closer to Halloween. To help you celebrate the spookiest time of year, we’ve put together a list of Halloween events and activities in Denver, including scary movie screenings, haunted houses, ghost tours of Cheesman Park, “Boolesque” shows, and much, much more. And because we know being chased by bloody, chainsaw-wielding goons is not everyone’s cup of tea, we’ve come up with a little system to help you determine each event’s “Scare Factor.” One 👻 is the least scary, Four 👻’s the most.

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO