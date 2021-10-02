Thousands gather for the 2021 Women's March to stand up for abortion rights
The 2021 Women's March held on Saturday included celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after former President Trump's inauguration, the march this year was organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.www.cbsnews.com
