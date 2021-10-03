CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Watch: Florida deputies survive ambush during traffic stop

By Dan Abrams, Bobby Oler
WGNO
WGNO
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Befto_0cFSWCMi00

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. ( NewsNation Now ) — Two Florida deputies credit their training with surviving an violent ambush during a traffic stop in late August.

Brevard County deputies Brian Potters and Tyler Thoman had pulled over a car that had three adults and a 2-month-old baby inside. Potters was talking to an adult who was sitting in the back seat, and said he’d watch the infant while that adult got out to speak with Thoman.

When the adult got out, he had a gun and began firing.

Potters had just finished telling the shooter that he, too, had kids, when the shooting began.

“We all always call routine traffic stops routine, but obviously, that’s not the case,” Potters said on “Dan Abrams Live” on Monday . “You always try to make small talk with folks, try to get the their opinion on things and what’s going on right there at that point in time, and it just went south real fast.”

Bodycam video shows shooting ambush of Colorado deputy

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said there were 61 shots fired in the next minute. Potters was hit in the leg, but so was the gunman. Thoman, Potters and the shooter then circled a sheriff’s office vehicle. The attacker hit Potters with the butt of his firearm.

Potters and the shooter wrestled each other to the ground, when Thoman opened fire, killing the shooter.

“I heard Deputy Potters respond verbally to the firearm, which got my attention,” Thoman said. “And at that point, we reverted to our training and that was just to kind of get off the axe and get to cover — respond to the threat.”

Ivey called the shooter a “career criminal” and said he’d faced 40 charges over the years, including convictions on guns and drug charges.

Ivey presented the dashcam footage in a YouTube video . He said he was fine with the number of shots the deputies took at the shooter because “evil can never be dead enough.”

Abrams, whose show premiered Monday on NewsNation Now, said he will regularly highlight police work and some of the incredible — and dangerous — situations officers deal with every day.

Watch “Dan Abrams Live” weeknights at 8/7c on NewsNation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Brevard County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Galesburg Register-Mail

Sheriff's deputies find 28 pounds of pot during traffic stop in Galesburg

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested this week after officers found nearly 30 pounds of cannabis worth more than $90,000 in his vehicle. On Monday, Knox County sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on Blaine Avenue on a vehicle for a broken windshield. During the stop, a deputy saw...
GALESBURG, IL
cbslocal.com

Blue Alert Issued Out Of North Florida County for Patrick McDowell, Accused Of Murdering Deputy During Traffic Stop

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Blue Alert has been issued out of Nassau County for Patrick McDowell, who is accused of murdering a deputy during a traffic stop. According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, doctors at UF Health Jacksonville did their best to save Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, but “there was just nothing they could do for Josh.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Ambush#Newsnation Now
WNYT

Deputies find cocaine, fentanyl and handgun during traffic stop

ALBANY - Five people are facing drug and criminal possession of a weapon charges. Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says the charges stem from a traffic stop on Clinton Avenue in Albany. During the stop, deputies say a plastic baggie containing crack cocaine was thrown on the ground. Along with...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Tampa

Florida Man Guilty For Threatening To Kill A Defense Attorney

MIAMI, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– A 42-year-old Coral Gables, Florida man pled guilty yesterday in federal district court to threatening the defense attorney of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted earlier this year of murdering George Floyd. During yesterday’s hearing before U.S. District Judge Donald L. Graham, William John Hartnett admitted that on April 6, from his location in Miami, he called the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (“MPPOA”) in St. Paul, an organization that funded Chauvin’s defense.  Hartnett left an 18-second message on MPPOA’s voicemail in which he threatened to kill Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer....
FLORIDA STATE
gulfcoastnewstoday.com

BCSO: Deputy likely exposed to fentanyl after, during traffic stop drug bust

ELSANOR — A Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy collapsed after apparently being exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust involving a stolen vehicle out of Foley on Thursday, Sept. 30 in the Elsanor Community. According to a release issued Friday by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department, a Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chicago Sun-Times

Grundy County deputy in ‘very good shape’ after vest stops two of three bullets fired at him during traffic stop and chase

A Grundy County sheriff’s deputy was in “very good shape” Friday after his protective vest stopped two of three bullets fired at him during a traffic stop and chase, officials said. “We’re very, very lucky that the ballistic vest stopped those two bullets,” Sheriff Ken Briley told reporters Thursday night.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
WGNO

WGNO

1K+
Followers
515
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy