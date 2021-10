Lakers star LeBron James revealed he got vaccinated against coronavirus – but wouldn’t publicly encourage others to do so. When I heard it, I was very disappointed. And it’s ridiculous. Obviously, LeBron James, he’s one of the faces of the league. And he should be the first one to go out there and say, “Listen, everyone, I got the vaccine, and I’m encouraging everyone – my community, everyone, basketball fans, non-basketball fans, all sport the fans – are just going out, get this vaccine so we can save other lives.” So, when I heard that, I just couldn’t believe it. But I hope he could educate himself about this vaccination and inspire and encourage other people around him.

