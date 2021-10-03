Mark Stoops reacts to Kentucky's upset win over Florida
Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats pulled off a monumental win Saturday night, as they held on to defeat Florida 20-13 at home to move to 5-0 on the season. The 10th-ranked Gators had a chance to tie the game late in the 4th quarter but were stymied by the Kentucky defense in the red zone to end the game, culminating with an incomplete pass from Emory Jones on 4th-and-8 that sent the crowd at Kroger Field into pandemonium.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
