CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Mark Stoops reacts to Kentucky's upset win over Florida

By Chris Wallace
saturdaydownsouth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats pulled off a monumental win Saturday night, as they held on to defeat Florida 20-13 at home to move to 5-0 on the season. The 10th-ranked Gators had a chance to tie the game late in the 4th quarter but were stymied by the Kentucky defense in the red zone to end the game, culminating with an incomplete pass from Emory Jones on 4th-and-8 that sent the crowd at Kroger Field into pandemonium.

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Dan Mullen praises job Mark Stoops has done with Kentucky program

Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops told the SEC Network's Paul Finebaum back in the spring he was more confident than ever in the direction of the UK program. "I feel more confident right now than I ever have in the program," Stoops said. "That doesn't mean it's going to automatically translate to more wins. We have to go play the games. We have a lot of work to do between now and then but I feel very, very good about where our program is. The players that we have in our program, the development, the culture that we have. I love our players, I love our team and our organization. I feel like there are so many things in place that it gives me a lot of confidence.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Randall Cobb backs Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops in a big way

Randall Cobb is currently in his 11th season in the NFL and his ninth with the Green Bay Packers. The former Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver just backed Kentucky coach Mark Stoops in a big way after the Wildcats’ 6-0 start. Cobb took to Twitter to praise Stoops after Kentucky’s win...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Field, KY
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
aseaofblue.com

Mark Stoops and Cats recap history-making win, plus postgame notes

Mark Stoops added to his legacy on Saturday night as he broke another record for the Kentucky Wildcats football program. In the 16-10 win over South Carolina on Saturday night, Stoops picked up his 26th SEC win which passes Fran Curci (1973-1981) for the most in program history. Here is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Mark Stoops on preparing for Florida: "business as usual all week"

Mark Stoops’ squad is all locked in ahead of Saturday’s matchup against No. 10 Florida (3-1). Kentucky is off to a 4-0 start, and could extend that to just the fourth 5-0 start in the program’s last 70 years with an upset win over the Gators. Florida easily presents the biggest challenge of the still-young 2021 season for UK, and it would be natural for some nerves to creep in as we inch closer to the 6:00 p.m. kickoff.
FLORIDA STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Mark Stoops is giving Kentucky exactly what he promised nine years ago

The logical place to start is here: How did Kentucky win that football game?. Mark Stoops and the troops traveled south for their SEC road opener Saturday night and emphatically checked the top box on the “how to lose at football” checklist. Not once, not twice, not thrice but four...
KENTUCKY STATE
chatsports.com

Mark Stoops teams obliterating Kentucky rushing records

Under head coach Mark Stoops, Kentucky has dominated with its rushing attack. First, it was JoJo Kemp and Boom Williams, then Benny Snell broke every record imaginable. In 2019, Lynn Bowden re-invented the quarterback position and broke another slew of rushing stats. And in 2021, it’s Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke leading the charge on the ground. All powered by the group of gnarly blockers known as the Big Blue Wall.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Stoops
Lexington Herald-Leader

In Florida, UK again comes face-to-face with Mark Stoops’ ‘heartbreak team’

If Mark Stoops ever torments himself by reliving the most-agonizing defeats he has suffered as Kentucky head football coach, one thing is certain:. Florida blue and orange fills Stoops’ excruciating rehash. Since Mitch Barnhart brought Stoops on board as UK head man before the 2013 season, Kentucky has been more-consistently...
FLORIDA STATE
wymt.com

Mark Stoops previews Florida in weekly news conference

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Head Coach Mark Stoops addressed the media and previewed Saturday’s matchup in his weekly news conference. “Excited to get going with the big opportunity here with Florida is coming into our place here this Saturday. We’re looking forward to that challenge. Florida is always an extremely talented football team, very well coached. We will have our hands full. I’m very proud of our players, I thought we did some really good things this past week in a hostile environment (at South Carolina).
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Q&A: Mark Stoops reviews South Carolina, previews Florida

Everything Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said during his weekly press conference Monday reviewing his team's 16-10 win at South Carolina and looking ahead to Saturday's game vs. No. 9 Florida. Get the latest UK news sent to your inbox when you sign up for our FREE email newsletter!. Opening...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gators#Emory Jones#Espn#Kroger
wdrb.com

KENTUCKY GAME WEEK | Stoops looks back, looks ahead, sets the tone for Florida

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit made his list of the top-six contenders to make the college football playoff Sunday afternoon, Herbstreit included Florida in his super six, the same Florida team that will visit Kroger Field at 6 p.m. Saturday to play unbeaten Kentucky in a game that will be televised on the SEC Network.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark Stoops comments on 6 Kentucky players returning to practice

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops addressed media in Lexington on Tuesday and had new information regarding the return of 6 Wildcats to the practice field this week. The players, charged with burglary last month, received good news this week when a grand jury dropped all charges against the group. UK...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Mark Stoops jokes about Waka Flocka's presence in upset win

Last night, Mark Stoops couldn’t hide his excitement following Kentucky’s victory over the Florida Gators. The stars came out for the Wildcats, as rapper Waka Flocka Flame was seen rushing the field in Lexington. In his post-game press conference, Stoops joked about Waka Flocka’ presence in his team’s upset victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow call KSR Postgame Show after Florida win

It’s not a big Kentucky Football win without a call from Mark Stoops and/or Vince Marrow on the KSR Postgame Show. Both coaches took a break from their celebrations to chat with Matt about the 20-13 win over No. 10 Florida. If you were celebrating yourself and didn’t hear it live, don’t worry; we’ve got you covered.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy