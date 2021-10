It is with tremendous, instantaneous regret—and even a real amount of nausea—that this pen again touches the page, to consider this topic. The state of the Philadelphia 76ers, discussed in progressively silly terms for nearly a decade now, has not gotten any easier to ignore. In fact, right now seems to be the very culmination of their odd, four-year “lose at historic levels” project, which then rolled right into five straight years of epic organizational turnover, bizarre ego clashes on the roster, and an overall mix of signifiers, results, and expectations that has led to a landscape of circumstance and opinion that is nearly impossible to speak upon with a scintilla of rationality.

