The heat is being turned up on the new Leafs Wednesday night in Ottawa. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. As Toronto’s pre-season reaches its halfway point with a third exhibition, coach Sheldon Keefe is sitting the three healthy members of the Core Four forwards in favour of seeing a number of other job applicants and giving Petr Mrazek a second game, this time the full 60 minutes.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO