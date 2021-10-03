New book sheds light on a 19th century ‘floating university’: the Harriman Alaska Expedition

The Harriman Alaska Expedition of 1899: Scientists, Naturalists, Artists and Others Document America’s Last Frontier. In the summer of 1899 the railroad magnate E. H. Harriman took his family and some friends on a tour of the Alaska coast. Since there was plenty of room on the ship, and because he had the personal wealth and interest, he invited 30 of the nation’s top scientists, artists, and nature writers to join the group in what came to be called a “floating university.” The scientists set the itinerary, stopping along the way for observing, measuring, and collecting. A particularly exciting event was the ship’s passage into a previously uncharted fjord in Prince William Sound, now called Harriman Fjord.