NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has arrested the woman seen on video pushing a subway rider into an oncoming train on Monday in Times Square. Police said Anthonia Egegbara, 29, of Far Rockaway was charged Tuesday with attempted murder. Police said they found her Tuesday inside the same station, where a day earlier she allegedly pushed a 42-year-old woman as an Uptown 3 train was pulling in, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported. According to the NYPD, Egegbara has a rap sheet detailing at least seven other arrests. Investigators said the last three were in the transit system and involved women who were allegedly kicked...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO