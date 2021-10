The Columbus Blue Jackets head into the 2021-22 regular season with a staggering lack of experience on the blueline. It wasn't long ago that the Blue Jackets had one of the most experienced defense corps in the NHL, boasting veteran players like Seth Jones, David Savard, Ryan Murray, and Markus Nutivaara. But due to a plethora of trades and other roster tinkering, the team has a laundry list of question marks on the blue line.

