CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Millions Experience Browser Problems After Long-Anticipated Expiration of 'Let's Encrypt' Certificate

By Posted by EditorDavid
slashdot.org
 7 days ago

I encountered problems related to this issue a few days ago on my old MacBook Air from 2017 running Sierra (10.12) . About half the websites I visited showed errors, including Slashdot. My Chrome browser showed the message: NET::ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID. I'm sure previous SSL root certificates have expired on the Internet before. Why did this one have such a large impact?

it.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
theregister.com

Xero, Slack suffer outages just as Let's Encrypt root cert expiry downs other websites, services

Updated Websites and apps are suffering or have suffered outages around the world for at least some netizens today due to connectivity issues. Though the exact causes of the IT breakdowns are in many cases not fully known right now, there has been a sudden uptick in downtime right as Let's Encrypt, which provides free HTTPS certificates to a ton of organizations, let one of its root and intermediate certs expire.
COMPUTERS
WebProNews

CBP Adopting Wickr, Amazon’s Encrypted Chat App

Amazon has scored a major contract with US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), with the agency adopting Amazon’s Wickr platform. Amazon purchased Wickr in June, filling a conspicuous hole in the company’s services. While Apple, Microsoft and Google all have popular messaging platforms, Amazon did not have a widely successful platform of its own.
INTERNET
techaeris.com

An expired digital certificate could gimp some devices purchased before 2017

The digital certificate is an integral part of internet security, but an expired one can also gimp devices that are not updated. That’s what could happen to millions of devices after today. A digital certificate issued by Let’s Encrypt is set to expire today, which means internet connectivity for older devices may stop working.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Certificate Authority#Root Certificate#Encrypt#Expiration#Sierra#Ssl
lifewire.com

Expiring Security Certificate May Affect Older Devices

The internet connection on several older tech devices may stop working on Thursday, as an essential digital certificate required to access websites is set to expire. A digital certificate encrypts and protects the internet connection between a device and a website. Without one, a website won't be able to "trust" a device and subsequently would prevent it from connecting. Devices released before 2017 are most likely to be affected, especially if they never got a firmware update; however, fixes exist, according to Tom's Guide.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Android Central

Chrome experiments with handy side panel search, browser history groups

Google is rolling out two new experiments for the Chrome Dev Channel. Journeys will collect similar websites from your browser history based on similar topics. The search side panel will let you view results and web pages side-by-side. Google has announced two new experiments for the Chrome browser aimed at...
TECHNOLOGY
Cult of Mac

BlueStacks X lets you play Android games in a browser on Mac and iPad

BlueStacks, the company behind the popular Android emulator for Windows, just launched a cloud-based Android game player that works inside your browser on Mac, Windows, iPad, and almost any other device. Simply sign into BlueStacks X and you can instantly access a catalog of titles that are ready to play...
VIDEO GAMES
cryptoslate.com

XDEFI scores $6 million to build its DeFi browser wallet

XDEFI Wallet, a next-gen browser wallet, is proud to announce a $6 million round led by Mechanism Capital with participation from DeFiance Capital, Alameda Research, Sino Global Capital, Animoca Brands, Morningstar Ventures, CoinGecko, and some of the world’s top DeFi users including, Darren Lau (The Daily Ape), Mark Zeller (Aave), Scoopy Trooples and Mariano Conti.
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Twitch's Security Problems Started Long Before This Week's Hack

A massive security breach at Twitch has exposed a wealth of information pertaining to the website's source code, unreleased projects, and even how much the top streamers make. As data analysts and journalists work to decipher what exactly is contained in the hundreds of gigabytes of information, others are still wondering how this happened. From a report: Such a breach seemed like it was increasingly likely to some. The Verge has spoken to multiple sources who claim that during their time at Twitch, the company valued speed and profit over the safety of its users and security of its data. This data breach, which Twitch blames on an error to a server configuration, is the latest in a series of security and moderation problems that have plagued the Amazon-owned streaming platform. In August, hate raids in which marginalized streamers were subjected to uncontrollable numbers of bots spamming hate speech erupted across Twitch. Streamers banded together to create the #twitchdobetter hashtag and organized a walkout on September 1st to bring attention to the problem and spur Twitch to deploy safety measures to stem the hate tide. In response, Twitch acknowledged streamers' complaints, urged patience, and promised it was working on tools that would help to better protect streamers and their communities.
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Twitch Source Code and Business Data Leaked

1 reply beneath your current threshold. It will be awesome once the libtards who are probably a large proportion of the younger audience that uses twitch realizes that their idols don't hold the same views as them. It will be comedy and cancel culture gold. You know there's no way a greedy twitch streamer raking in 5mill a year holds the same views about that the govt should do with their money.
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Apple App Store Payment Rules Anti-competitive, Dutch Watchdog Finds

While on the surface it seems like a good deal; Apple could simply change it's fee structure to make up fo lost revenue. It could charge for things now included in the developer fee, raising upfront costs that would hit small developers the hardest. Or, they simply could, as part of contractual terms, require a percentage of all sales in exchange for hosting the app and that developers submit audited statements if they allow payments outside of the App Store.
CELL PHONES
slashdot.org

Firefox now shows ads as sponsored address bar suggestions

Actually this might not be as terrible an idea as it sounds. It depends on (1) How intrusive the ads are, (2) How relevant the ads are, and (3) Whether Mozilla can convince me they erase the search history within 5 seconds of my decision about the ads. Oh, wait....
COMPUTERS
slashdot.org

Valve Opens Up a Steam Deck To Explain Why It Thinks You Shouldn't

Valve has posted an official teardown of its upcoming handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck. Before diving into the teardown, though, the company spends about a minute to strongly caution against taking one apart unless you're sure you know what you're doing. "Even though it's your PC -- or it will be once you've received your Steam Deck -- and you have every right to open it up and do what you want, we at Valve really don't recommend that you ever open it up," a Valve representative said in the video. "The Steam Deck is a very tightly designed system, and the parts are chosen carefully for this product with its specific construction, so they aren't really designed to be user-swappable." Despite its warnings, however, the company likely understands that people are going to take the Steam Deck apart anyway, so this video could be a handy resource for people who are considering doing so.
VIDEO GAMES
slashdot.org

Microsoft: Russia Behind 58% of Detected State-backed Hacks

There was obviously a time when the world was transitioning from "networks are mostly full of generally trusted people" to "networks are big scary places full of mostly non-trusted people" (that is, when everyone went from internal networks full of people working for the same company, to internet-connected networks where world+dog could and did try to break things), and a great many security flaws were found and fixed. Since MSFT had a wealth of old software, it took quite a while to find and eradicate all those long-standing issues.
BUSINESS
slashdot.org

Google and YouTube Will Cut Off Ad Money For Climate Change Deniers

If you want to understand, you need to read and sometimes do math. Hahaha, literally no one, including you, has broken out the spreadsheets and verified the climate models people will defend to the death around here. I don't even give a shit about the accuracy or lack there of...
TECHNOLOGY
slashdot.org

Microsoft Has Committed To Right To Repair

The classic Thinkpads (and their classic Hardware Maintenance Manuals) are examples of easily repaired notebooks easily fixed from cannibalized parts. I used to build them from wrecks off Ebay for dirt cheap and their design was generally outstanding. The large Thinkpad community thrives because they remain (mostly) easy to work...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy