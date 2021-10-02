Senate pushes Dush bill to improve second class township code
HARRISBURG – This week the state Senate approved a measure that seeks to modernize and improve portions of Pennsylvania’s Second Class Township Code. “This legislation will provide further consistency among municipal classifications for procedural issues, offer greater autonomy for a township to receive management services and provide good-faith protection to township officials for decision-making,” said Senator Cris Dush (R-Brookville).www.thecourierexpress.com
