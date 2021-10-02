CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAFC Statement On NWSL

By LAFC Communications
Cover picture for the articleWe stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with our partners at Angel City Football Club and the players and clubs of the NWSL. The recent reported abuse and harassment has no place in our game. We support and believe the players and will always work to make this sport safe and inclusive for all.

