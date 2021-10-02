LAFC Statement On NWSL

Last Thursday morning, a bombshell piece in The Athletic shook the National Women’s Soccer League. The story detailed alleged instances of emotional abuse and sexual coercion suffered by former Portland Thorns players under the management of current North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley. The fallout from the story has been immense, beginning with the Courage terminating Riley and the U.S. Soccer Federation revoking his coaching license. Games scheduled for this past weekend, which would have likely solidified both the Shield race and playoff positions, were suspended in a collaborative decision by both the NWSL and the NWSL Players Association. On Friday evening, commissioner Lisa Baird, who reportedly knew of the allegations against Riley almost six months ago, handed in her formal resignation.

