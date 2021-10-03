CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thiago Santos Bests Johnny Walker In Kickboxing Battle – UFC Vegas 38 Results (Highlights)

By Abhinav Kini
 7 days ago
A light heavyweight headliner between Johnny Walker and Thiago Santos is taking place now (Saturday, October 2, 2021) at UFC Vegas 38 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Walker lands some leg kicks. He’s the one putting pressure early on as Santos backs up. Santos misses a spinning wheel kick. Walker with a front push kick to the body. Walker is controlling the range. Santos misses a high kick. Walker with an inside leg kick. Santos starts to get aggressive as the round ends.

#Kickboxing#Las Vegas#Combat#The Ufc Apex#Teep
