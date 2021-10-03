CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Vegas 38 Highlights: Thiago Santos Outlasts Johnny Walker

By Andrew Ravens
mmanews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker delivered in the main event spot. The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (October 2, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 38 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. The first round saw little to no action aside from leg kicks. In the second round, Santos went for a takedown, but it was stuffed and they both threw some head when getting up. Santos was staying patient and picking his shots.

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 38 preview show: Is this do-or-die for Thiago Santos?

Can Thiago Santos rediscover his winning ways? Or will Johnny Walker finally break through? With UFC Vegas 38 just hours away, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs and Alexander K. Lee breakdown the top storylines ahead of Saturday’s card. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and...
UFC
chatsports.com

Thiago Santos expects to capitalize on Johnny Walker’s mistakes: ‘I just need to be attentive’

Former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos does not think there needs to be a convoluted gameplan to take on someone like Johnny Walker. Paired up against his fellow countryman at UFC Vegas 38, ‘Marreta’ believes that Walker’s own careless style might be his downfall, as long as Santos knows how to capitalize on it when the time comes.
UFC
firstsportz.com

UFC Vegas 38 (Main event): After five rounds of intense battle, Thiago Santos came out victorious against Johnny Walker

The main event of UFC Vegas 38 was headlined by the light heavyweight match between the former title challenger Thiago Santos (21-9) and rising prospect Johnny Walker (18-5). Round 1 – The round started with a leg kick from Santos, and Walker moved well to regain some distance. Santos switched stances and went for a head kick, Walker blocked it and replied with a leg kick of his own. Not many significant strikes were thrown, but Walker remained a little bit more active.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 38: Santos vs. Walker results and post-fight analysis

I have to admit, I was out line when I said there was no need to schedule Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker for five rounds. How was I to know they’d show each other plenty of respect!? It was far from the wham-bam, thank-you-m’am contest we all expected, much to the chagrin of the viewing audience. If this version of Johnny Walker is what we get moving forward, I know a large swathe of fans will never forgive Walker’s head trainer, John Kavanaugh, for taming the wild man....
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 38 preview, ‘Santos vs Walker’ predictions

Former UFC light heavyweight title contender Thiago Santos will look to punch his way back into the win column opposite hot-and-cold 205-pound bruiser Johnny Walker in the UFC Vegas 38 main event, which takes place this Sat. night (Oct. 2, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card, we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
UFC
mymmanews.com

UFC Vegas 38 weigh-in results – Santos vs. Walker

UFC Vegas 38 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The October 2 fight card is headlined by a light heavyweight contest between former title challenger Thiago Santos and rising star Johnny Walker. In the night’s co-main event slot, 185-pounders Kevin Holland and Kyle...
UFC
mmanews.com

Jiří Procházka Shrugs Off Possible Thiago Santos Fight

Despite Thiago Santos’ latest offering, Jiří Procházka is busy serving as the backup fighter in the main event at UFC 267: Błachowicz vs. Teixeira. Both combatants in the UFC 267 main event have a history with “Marreta”. Over last weekend, fans witnessed Santos dig his heels in the ground and defend his position as the #5-ranked light heavyweight.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Anderson
Person
Misha Cirkunov
Person
Jimi Manuwa
Person
Glover Teixeira
Person
Jan Błachowicz
Person
Ryan Spann
Person
Eryk Anders
Person
Jon Jones
Person
Nikita Krylov
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
The Independent

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder prize money: How much will fighters earn for heavyweight bout?

This Saturday night, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will settle their rivalry as they fight for the WBC heavyweight title for the third time.Fury and his American foe fought to a controversial split draw in December 2018, with the Briton then beating Wilder via seventh-round stoppage in their rematch in February 2020.That victory saw Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 19-0 while handing Wilder his first defeat and taking the ‘Bronze Bomber’s WBC belt, which is on the line again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.A full-capacity 20,000 crowd is expected to attend the seismic bout,...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Combat#Twitter#Espnplus#Tmarretamma#Espn
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Mike Tyson, are you kidding me? – Someone please help Evander Holyfield

Evander Holyfield agreed to fight Mike Tyson and protested a loss that saw him out-of-depth, delusional and seriously affecting his long-lasting boxing legacy on Saturday night. “The Real Deal” is a huge legend in the sport, but his actions after losing pitifully against Vitor Belfort have no place in our...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy