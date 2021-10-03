CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC Vegas 38 Highlights: Kyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland Ends In No Contest After Accidental Headbutt

By Andrew Ravens
mmanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Daukaus vs. Kevin Holland was everything that was advertised and still ended in controversy. The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (October 2, 2021) at the UFC Vegas 38 event from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. This one didn’t last long as Holland...

www.mmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fightsports.tv

Dana White Explains How UFC Fighters Can Make More Money Like Kevin Holland

UFC President Dana White had a solution for the fighters who claim that they are not paid enough for throwing their bodies on the line inside the cage. Speaking on this week’s episode of Dana White’s Contender Series, he explained how fighters should follow in Kevin Holland’s footsteps if they want to make big bucks.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
SportsGrid

UFC Fight Night Betting Preview: Holland vs. Daukaus

Before you get to the main event featuring long-time UFC veteran Thiago Santos doing battle in the light heavyweight division with Johnny Walker, a pair of middleweights will go toe-to-toe in the Octagon. The co-main event features the highly active Kevin Holland taking on recent prospect Kyle Daukaus as they pine to get inside the top ten in the division.
UFC
combatpress.com

Will Kevin Holland Get His Career Back on Track at UFC Vegas 38?

Kevin Holland takes on Kyle Daukaus in the co-main event of this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker card on ESPN+. After suffering two defeats in a row, will Holland get his career back on track?. Holland became a breakout UFC star in 2020, picking up five victories in...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 38 results: Santos edges out Walker, Daukaus win vs. Holland overturned on replay

The UFC Vegas 38 main card just closed out with the #5 ranked light heavyweight, Thiago Santos, winning a unanimous decision over the #10 ranked, Johnny Walker. Nobody was really ever hurt in this fight as there was ample respect being shown on both sides. When the fighters did let it go, it was pretty exhilarating for as long as it lasted. Earning three scores of 48-47 breaks up a three-fight losing skid for Thiago.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marvin Vettori
Person
Brendan Allen
Person
Ronaldo Souza
Bloody Elbow

Holland doesn’t agree with no contest ruling in Daukaus fight, ‘He knocked me out and choked me out in one fight’

Last night, in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 38 Kyle Daukaus and Kevin Holland fought to a no contest. The fight lasted under one round thanks to a clash of heads that seemed to KO Holland. However, Holland sprung back to life before the referee could wave it off. In the ensuing scramble Daukaus was able to secure a fight ending choke.
UFC
Outsider.com

UFC Fighter Kevin Holland Takes Down Thief After Running Him Down on Foot

If there’s one person you don’t want to steal from, it’s likely a professionally trained UFC fighter. Although, in this case, you don’t even want to steal around them. One person learned this lesson when they attempted to steal near UFC middleweight competitor, Kevin Holland. He has been fighting since 2015 and has competed for the Bellator MMA, King of the Cage, and Legacy Fighting Alliance in the past.
UFC
fox40jackson.com

UFC’s Kevin Holland details stopping alleged carjacker in wild chase

UFC’s Kevin Holland tracked and held down an alleged carjacker until police arrived at the scene on Monday in Texas. The MMA star spoke to TMZ Sports about the incident, which he said took place in his neighborhood after he noticed a man attempting to steal a car. Kevin Holland...
UFC
FanSided

UFC Vegas 38: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker live results and highlights

UFC Vegas 38: Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker full live results and highlights. UFC Vegas 38 went down on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, starting at 4 p.m. ET. The preliminary card and main card were exclusively on ESPN+. The fight card featured twelve bouts with a variety of UFC fighters. From top to bottom, UFC Vegas 38 ended up being an intriguing night of fights.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Headbutt#Ufc 255#Combat#Twitter#Kyledaukaus#Espn#Ufc Ca#Cffc#Abc 2
MMA Fighting

Kyle Daukaus would be foolish not to ‘follow the blueprint’ to beat Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 38

Kyle Daukaus was surprised when he got the call with an offer to face Kevin Holland in a fight that would eventually become the co-main event at UFC Vegas 38. With a 1-2 record thus far in his UFC career, Daukaus acknowledges that he hasn’t looked his best since joining the roster but he’s also confident that given enough time, he’ll prove he belongs among the best of the best at middleweight.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Kevin Holland notes improved takedown defense, calls for rematch with Kyle Daukaus

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland noted his improved takedown defense as he called for a rematch with Kyle Daukaus after UFC Vegas 38. Holland was knocked out by an accidental clash of heads, but he quickly woke back up and continued fighting against Daukaus in the co-main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 38 card. About a minute after suffering the unfortunate knockdown, Holland was choked out by Daukaus. However, the fight was overturned to a No Contest after instant replay was used and it was deemed that the end of the fight was a result of the clash of heads.
UFC
mmanews.com

Holland Admits Daukaus Won Their Fight Based On Street Rules

Despite their fight at UFC Vegas 38 being ruled a no contest, as far as Kevin Holland is concerned, Kyle Daukaus defeated him twice in one night. After riding into 2021 off the back of five remarkable wins last year, Holland’s hype train had about as much momentum as it could have. However, two comfortable defeats to Marvin Vettori and Derek Brunson damaged the 28-year-old’s stock and raised questions over his ability to defend takedowns.
UFC
USA Today

5 biggest takeaways from UFC Fight Night 193: Did Kevin Holland get lucky with no contest?

What mattered most at UFC Fight Night 193 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas? Here are a few post-fight musings …. Let’s get this out of the way off the top: That main event between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker underdelivered in a big way. That’s not the fight anyone wanted or expected from the Brazilians, but unfortunately life is full of letdowns.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: ‘Big’ John McCarthy weighs in on the Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus no contest: ‘That was the right call for what occurred in this fight’

This past weekend at UFC Vegas 38, one of the most anticipated fights on the card was the the co-main event between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus. Unfortunately for fans, the bout did not deliver a satisfying conclusion when, in the opening round, a clash of heads resulted in Holland being dropped to the canvas. Daukaus followed up with ground and pound and ultimately secured a standing rear-naked choke that forced Holland to submit. However, after the bout was waived off, instant replay confirmed that Holland was initially hurt by the accidental headbutt and after review, referee Dan Miragliotta ruled the bout a No Contest. The decision wasn’t popular with some fans, and even Holland himself said afterwards that he feels Daukaus deserved the win, but one of the most respected referees ever says the we got the right outcome in the end.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy