With Italy preparing to require workers to carry a “Green Pass” that shows their COVID-19 vaccination status, protesters took to Rome’s streets and clashed with police. Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Pope Francis on Saturday to discuss topics like climate change but had to cancel a separate planned event due to the protests. CBSN anchor Lana Zak spoke with CBS News’ foreign correspondent Chris Livesay who was in Rome to give the latest.

PROTESTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO