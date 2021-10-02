Passenger jumps onto wing of American Airlines plane after landing at MIA

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Airline passengers across the country are waking up worried about their flights after one of the largest airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights over the weekend.
Staffing shortages are one reason for the cancellations, with long lines growing at numerous airports, including Laguardia, Denver, and Dallas — all big airports that typically have thousands of travelers.
Southwest is blaming air-traffic control and weather-related challenges for more than 1,800 cancellations.
The company is also saying that they’re operating fewer flights than it did pre-pandemic, which makes it harder to reschedule passengers.
As for staffing shortages, the FAA says that ended on Friday,...
