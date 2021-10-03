Georgia Human Trafficking Unit obtains Guilty Verdict in First Human Trafficking Case
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Friday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has obtained a guilty verdict in its first trial on all counts against two individuals which included two counts each of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude. A Cobb County Jury returned the verdict on September 24, 2021, in the trial of the State of Georgia v. Keron Hamilton and Meyetta King-Brown.allongeorgia.com
