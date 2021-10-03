CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, GA

Obituary: JAMES MATTHEW FLOYD

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMES MATTHEW FLOYD, age 46, of Back Berryton Road, Summerville, Georgia passed away Friday evening, October 1, 2021, in a Rome hospital. A native Chattooga Countian, He was born on June 17, 1975 to Mike and Jane Ivey Floyd, who survive. He was a member of South Summerville Baptist Church, was a graduate of Chattooga High School Class of 1993, served in the U. S. Army during Desert Storm, and was employed as a lab technician for Mohawk Industries. Mr. Floyd was preceded in death by grandparents, J. W. Floyd and Francis Bush Floyd and Johnnie and Gladys Ivey, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Wanda Prather.

