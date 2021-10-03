Thiago Santos bounces back with decision win over Johnny Walker in lackluster UFC Vegas 38 main event

Thiago Santos got a much needed win in the UFC Vegas 38 main event, although it probably wasn’t the statement he hoped to make. Over the course of five rounds, Santos managed to land the better strikes against Johnny Walker, who spent the majority of the fight setting up feints but not actually unleashing any combinations. While the shots landed were few and far between, Santos did connect with a few hard kicks to the body and legs as well as the only true power punches, which helped him secure the victory.