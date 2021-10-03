CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thiago Santos bounces back with decision win over Johnny Walker in lackluster UFC Vegas 38 main event

By Damon Martin
MMA Fighting
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThiago Santos got a much needed win in the UFC Vegas 38 main event, although it probably wasn’t the statement he hoped to make. Over the course of five rounds, Santos managed to land the better strikes against Johnny Walker, who spent the majority of the fight setting up feints but not actually unleashing any combinations. While the shots landed were few and far between, Santos did connect with a few hard kicks to the body and legs as well as the only true power punches, which helped him secure the victory.

www.mmafighting.com

chatsports.com

Johnny Walker calls SBG Ireland camp ‘hell,’ expects ‘aggressive’ fight vs. Thiago Santos

Straight Blast Gym - Ireland, Thiago de Lima Santos, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Johnny Walker, Corey Anderson, Fabian Edwards, Dublin, Brazil. UFC light heavyweight Johhny Walker seems to be a firm believer of the saying ‘hard training, easy fight.’ After having his camp at SBG Ireland, the Brazilian feels ready to take on former title challenger Thiago Santos, due to the hellish experience he went through in Dublin.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 38 results: Matches to make for ‘Santos vs Walker’ main card winners

UFC Vegas 38 went down last night (Sat., Oct. 2, 2021) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Thiago Santos defeat Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (see it again here). In the co-main event, Kyle Daukaus and Kevin Holland’s Middleweight bout was ruled a No Contest (NC) due to a nasty clash of heads. Initially, the win was awarded to Daukaus after he pulled off the second round submission (see it here). But after officials got together and reviewed the inadvertent clash of heads, the decision was overturned. These two will more than likely run it back in the immediate future.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC Vegas 38 results: Santos edges out Walker, Daukaus win vs. Holland overturned on replay

The UFC Vegas 38 main card just closed out with the #5 ranked light heavyweight, Thiago Santos, winning a unanimous decision over the #10 ranked, Johnny Walker. Nobody was really ever hurt in this fight as there was ample respect being shown on both sides. When the fighters did let it go, it was pretty exhilarating for as long as it lasted. Earning three scores of 48-47 breaks up a three-fight losing skid for Thiago.
UFC
The Independent

