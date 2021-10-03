CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Kim Aiken, Dalen Terry among stars of Arizona’s Red-Blue scrimmage

By Brian J. Pedersen
azdesertswarm.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA little more than five weeks from now, when Arizona begins the 2021-22 regular season, very little about the team may resemble the version that was on display during Saturday’s Red-Blue game. It’ll be the same players, on the same court, but beyond that it could be completely different. “I’m...

www.azdesertswarm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Basketball
Local
Arizona College Sports
nsjonline.com

Gone too soon: UNC’s gentle giant, Quincy Monk

Cancer is something that will touch everyone’s life at some point. For those of us fortunate not to get a diagnosis or a scare, there are friends and relatives who won’t be so fortunate. Shawn Krest has been chosen by the American Cancer Society as one of the Real Men Wear Pink ambassadors for October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each day of the month, he’ll be telling a story of how cancer has touched someone on one of the teams we root for. It could be a coach, a player, a retired legend or an arena worker. The disease doesn’t care how successful you are, how much money you have or, as we see in today’s post, if you’re a beloved friend and father in the prime of life. To join in the fight against breast cancer, you can visit Shawn’s American Cancer Society page.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lloyd
Person
Sean Miller
Person
Justin Kier
Person
Corey Kispert
saturdaydownsouth.com

Pete Golding getting roasted for Alabama's defensive play vs. Texas A&M

Pete Golding might return to Tuscaloosa with a moving truck parked outside his home. The Alabama defensive coordinator is not popular with Crimson Tide fans this Saturday night. Unranked Texas A&M is shocking the college football world with its first-half performance. Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies have scored 24 points in the...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

College football rankings, grades: Iowa, Ohio State earn 'A+' as Alabama gets 'C-' in Week 6 report card

The sixth week of the 2021 college football season is in the books, and it was another wild one. Top-ranked Alabama fell to unranked Texas A&M, Oklahoma came back from 21 down to topple Texas, Iowa won a top-five thriller over Penn State, and Georgia dominated Auburn on the Plains. A total of 40 ranked teams have lost through six weeks of the season, which has made this year feel a lot like 2007 -- when two-loss LSU won the BCS Championship Game over Ohio State.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Shooting#Red Blue#The Blue Team#Mckale Center#Ua#Eastern Washington#Washington State#Wsu#Gonzaga
azdesertswarm.com

UCLA expert previews Arizona game, makes a prediction

UCLA (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) is led by fourth-year coach Chip Kelly, who is 2-1 at Arizona including a pair of wins while at Oregon from 2009-12. To help better understand the Bruins, we reached out to Joe Piechowski of The Mighty Bruin to get more insight. Here are his professional answers to our semi-pro questions:
ARIZONA STATE
247Sports

Louisville basketball to hold a Red-White scrimmage on Oct. 16

The first chance for the public to see the University of Louisville men's basketball team will be on Oct. 16. The school has announced plans for a Louisville Basketball Team 108 Tip-Off intrasquad scrimmage at 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 in the KFC Yum Center. The squad is currently practicing for the new season with eight newcomers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Brooks Fail Picks Up Three Wins At Arizona Red vs Blue Intrasquad

SCY (25 yards) The Arizona Wildcats opened the 2021-22 NCAA season with their annual intrasquad meet on Friday, and Team Red ultimately emerged victorious over Team Blue on both the men’s and women’s sides. Brooks Fail, who is entering his fifth year with the Wildcats after earning a trio of...
ARIZONA STATE
Sheridan Press

UW cancels men's basketball scrimmage in Sheridan

SHERIDAN — Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Cowboy basketball scrimmage set for Saturday in Sheridan has been canceled. Due to cases within the program, the first outreach event of the season will not take place out of an abundance of caution. The Pokes' trip on Oct. 9 in Storey Gym in Cheyenne is on as scheduled.
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy