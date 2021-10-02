WATCH: Kayshon Boutte and LSU strike first against Auburn

After forcing Auburn and Bo Nix to punt the ball to LSU at the nine-yard line, it was Max Johnson’s turn. The combination of Johnson and Kayshon Boutte would help the offense strike first.

The first play from scrimmage for LSU was a 55-yard catch and run to Boutte, that took them into Auburn territory. Boutte caught another pass for 13 yards and a first down as they marched right into the redzone. On first and goal from the 10, a bad snap put the offense all the way back on the Auburn 31-yard line. The very next play was Johnson to Boutte once again.

LSU was able to strike first, due to penalties and a bad snap, Johnson was able to throw for over 100 yards on the drive. It was a remarkable effort by the Johnson and Boutte connection on this drive, LSU can use a lot more of that moving forward.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB