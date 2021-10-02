CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

WATCH: Kayshon Boutte and LSU strike first against Auburn

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16fpWl_0cFSLmlh00

After forcing Auburn and Bo Nix to punt the ball to LSU at the nine-yard line, it was Max Johnson’s turn. The combination of Johnson and Kayshon Boutte would help the offense strike first.

The first play from scrimmage for LSU was a 55-yard catch and run to Boutte, that took them into Auburn territory. Boutte caught another pass for 13 yards and a first down as they marched right into the redzone. On first and goal from the 10, a bad snap put the offense all the way back on the Auburn 31-yard line. The very next play was Johnson to Boutte once again.

LSU was able to strike first, due to penalties and a bad snap, Johnson was able to throw for over 100 yards on the drive. It was a remarkable effort by the Johnson and Boutte connection on this drive, LSU can use a lot more of that moving forward.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Auburn ends losing streak, wins at LSU for first time since 1999

-- 1:01 4Q: Picked off by Bydarrius Knighten. Auburn is going to win. 1:20 4Q: Kayshon Boutte hauls in a 22-yard reception to give LSU a first down at Auburn's 32-yard line. The play is under review. INCOMPLETE. Fourth-and-6 upcoming. 3:11 4Q: Hunter scores. Auburn leads. TOUCHDOWN (Auburn 24, LSU...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LSU vs. Auburn: Preview and Predictions

This LSU team certainly lost a lot of respect when it laid a spoiled egg in the Rose Bowl to open the season. Four weeks later, the Tigers (3-1, 1-0) have a chance to earn some back with a victory against No. 22 Auburn (3-1). Anyone who has followed the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Auburn Plainsman

Players to watch, keys to victory in LSU versus Auburn

A week after a dramatic, come-from-behind 34-24 win on homecoming week versus Georgia State, Auburn goes to the notorious Death Valley to play the LSU Tigers. This game opens Southeastern Conference play in a big way. Auburn and LSU host a historic matchup of SEC-West rivals, and Auburn has not...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rewinding Auburn’s thrilling 24-19 win against LSU

For the first time in 22 years, Auburn won in Tiger Stadium. Thanks to a big-time performance from Bo Nix, No. 23 Auburn rallied for a thrilling 24-19 comeback victory against LSU, snapping a 10-game losing streak in Baton Rouge, La. Nix threw for 255 yards, ran for another 74...
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Auburn#Lsu Wire#Louisiana State News#Patrickconncfb
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

The night Alabama’s dynasty died

It was well after midnight in Bryant-Denny Stadium and the laptop keyboards were rattling. For four hours and five minutes the night of Sept. 19, 2015, and into the following morning, Alabama and Ole Miss played one of the strangest college football games in memory -- fluke plays, crazy turnovers and rule-bending touchdowns led to perhaps the pinnacle of the Hugh Freeze experience. His brand of chaos slipped out of Tuscaloosa with a 43-37 win that, paired with the previous October’s upset in Oxford, gave Ole Miss consecutive wins over Alabama for the first time in program history.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Texas A&M football: Gary Danielson says Jimbo Fisher is taking Aggies from 'finesse football' to contender

Texas A&M football is climbing back up the ladder under head coach Jimbo Fisher, with the the Aggies posting just their second AP Top 10 finish in 2020 since rattling off three straight from 1992-1994. And as A&M, with the No. 7 Aggies' eyes on an SEC title and more this season, heads into its Week 4 matchup vs. No. 16 Arkansas, some have taken the time to reflect on transformation the program has seen under Fisher as his team looks to record its first ranked win of 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tim Tebow chimes in on officiating during Georgia-Auburn game

Tim Tebow is not known as someone who weighs in on officiating left and right. But he felt compelled to tweet about the final play of the first half for the Auburn offense. The fourth down pass from the Georgia 3-yard line fell incomplete as Bo Nix tried to connect with Luke Deal in the back of the end zone, but it was broken up and fell incomplete. Auburn fans agreed with Tebow, who tweeted that the officials must call pass interference on both teams. Auburn faithful were also upset about a targeting call, and ejection, on defensive back Smoke Monday earlier in the half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Fires Back At ESPN Host Who Called Him A “Clown”

In just a few days, the No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels face off against No. 1 Alabama in a matchup that has the college football world salivating. It also gives college football fans an incredible coaching matchup between the GOAT in Nick Saban and his former offensive coordinator: Lane Kiffin. Ahead of the contest, Mike Wilbon of ESPN has an unnecessarily harsh message for Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
77K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy