Michigan State

WATCH: Kenneth Walker hurdles, dives into end zone for incredible MSU score

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Kenneth Walker continues to find new ways to impress.

Walker ended the first half of Saturday’s Michigan State-Western Kentucky matchup with 85 rushing yards and three touchdowns in leading the Spartans to a 42-16 lead. Of his three touchdowns, his second one was arguably the best play of the year thus far for the entire team.

Walker was able to hurdle a defender to avoid a tackle for loss, keep his balance and then dive into the end zone. It was a truly incredible touchdown run by Walker.

Check out the highlight play below:

