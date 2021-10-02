CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SFT Cone Fender Systems and Bollards for New Container Berth in Marseille, France

pilebuck.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo select the optimal fender system, our SFT engineers performed a finite element analysis (FEM). The design had to take into account that the pier is normally exposed to strong winds. In addition, the concrete height for installing the fenders was quite low. When determining the anchor lengths, 150 mm of precast concrete had to be considered. Therefore, the position of the fenders was rotated by 30 degrees and the lower brackets of the tensioning chains are at the same height as the lowest anchors of the fenders.

pilebuck.com

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Weekly

New Ponant ship ‘first to take on LNG in France’

Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot has become the first cruise ship to be refuelled with liquefied natural gas (LNG) in France. The ship-to-ship bunkering operation took place in Le Harve following an initial LNG fuelling in Norway in July. Le Commandant Charcot has been designed to employ the latest green technologies,...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Flooding sends bus into river in China; 120,000 evacuated

A bus fell into a river in northern China on Monday, leaving at least two people dead and 12 others missing after flooding from heavy rains destroyed homes and covered farmland.Video posted online showed people on top of an almost submerged bus in a rushing river flowing over a nearby bridge outside the city of Shijiazhuang, about 265 kilometers (165 miles) southwest of Beijing Authorities in Hebei province said in a social media post that 37 of the 51 people on the bus had been rescued.In neighboring Shanxi province to the west, more than 120,000 people had been evacuated as thousands of houses collapsed and 190,000 hectares (470,000 acres) of crops were damaged, the official Xinhua News Agency said Sunday.The heavy rains in Shanxi, normally a dry region, damaged a 25-meter (80-foot) section of a wall in the historic town of Pingyao, a UNESCO world heritage site, Xinhua said. Continuous rain is the biggest threat to the city's ancient clay structures, the state news agency said.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Dose reduction potential in cone-beam CT imaging of upper extremity joints with a twin robotic x-ray system

Cone-beam computed tomography is a powerful tool for 3D imaging of the appendicular skeleton, facilitating detailed visualization of bone microarchitecture. This study evaluated various combinations of acquisition and reconstruction parameters for the cone-beam CT mode of a twin robotic x-ray system in cadaveric wrist and elbow scans, aiming to define the best possible trade-off between image quality and radiation dose. Images were acquired with different combinations of tube voltage and tube current"“time product, resulting in five scan protocols with varying volume CT dose indices: full-dose (FD; 17.4Â mGy), low-dose (LD; 4.5Â mGy), ultra-low-dose (ULD; 1.15Â mGy), modulated low-dose (mLD; 0.6Â mGy) and modulated ultra-low-dose (mULD; 0.29Â mGy). Each set of projection data was reconstructed with three convolution kernels (very sharp [Ur77], sharp [Br69], intermediate [Br62]). Five radiologists subjectively assessed the image quality of cortical bone, cancellous bone and soft tissue using seven-point scales. Irrespective of the reconstruction kernel, overall image quality of every FD, LD and ULD scan was deemed suitable for diagnostic use in contrast to mLD (very sharp/sharp/intermediate: 60/55/70%) and mULD (0/3/5%). Superior depiction of cortical and cancellous bone was achieved in FDUr77 and LDUr77 examinations (p"‰<"‰0.001) with LDUr77 scans also providing favorable bone visualization compared to FDBr69 and FDBr62 (p"‰<"‰0.001). Fleiss' kappa was 0.618 (0.594"“0.641; p"‰<"‰0.001), indicating substantial interrater reliability. In this study, we demonstrate that considerable dose reduction can be realized while maintaining diagnostic image quality in upper extremity joint scans with the cone-beam CT mode of a twin robotic x-ray system. Application of sharper convolution kernels for image reconstruction facilitates superior display of bone microarchitecture.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marseille#Fenders#Sft#Cone#Sft Cone Fender Systems#Bollards
AFP

Volcano island flights resume after ash closed airport

Flights to and from La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands resumed Saturday after the airport reopened following a 48-hour closure due to volcanic ash, airlines and the airport authority said.  "La Palma airport is back in operation," Spain's AENA airport authority tweeted, with local Canaries airline Binter confirming it had resumed flights several hours later. 
WORLD
BGR

Sketchy seeds from China in the mail finally explained

Mysterious seeds from China have been shipped to Americans in all 50 states, an investigation discovered. The recipients got various types of seeds, some of them being harmless, common seeds that one might plant in their garden. Others were harmful to the soil. The mystery appears to have been a...
AGRICULTURE
theedgemarkets.com

South Korea ‘seriously’ looking to join CPTPP following China bid

(Oct 8): South Korea became the latest nation to express interest in joining an Asia-Pacific trade deal, with the trade minister saying the government is “seriously and actively considering” the issue. Korea’s overture comes after China and Taiwan submitted formal requests in recent weeks to join the Comprehensive and Progressive...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
FOXBusiness

Supermarket giant ends in-store butcher service, moves to packaged meat

Australian supermarket giant Coles is sending its butchers packing – at least to other departments – announcing that all of its more than 800 stores will end in-store butcher services and offer only pre-packaged meats. The move will impact roughly 1,570 of the firm's 120,000 employees, and their union says...
RETAIL
BBC

Arctic Corsair: Famous Hull trawler towed to new berth

An historic fishing trawler has been seen in action on the Humber estuary again, as it was towed into a new berth for restoration work to be carried out. Arctic Corsair, Hull's last sidewinder trawler, was towed by two tug boats on Wednesday in a three-hour journey. The vessel was...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Police going to new digital system

Dialing up an upgrade, specifically to its communications system, is what officials are now looking to do for the Pauls Valley Police Department. Chief Mitch McGill says he doesn't really have much choice as a now outdated system has in recent weeks caused some real problems for officers needing to stay in touch.
PAULS VALLEY, OK
BBC

Newcastle rubbish: Back lane bollards to be trialled to stop fly-tipping

Bollards are being put up in streets in Newcastle's West End to stop fly-tipping and rotting rubbish piling up in back lanes. Some residents say communal bins are being misused by neighbours, leading to rat problems in the area, which is also used for illegal dumping. Bollards are now being...
POLITICS
pilebuck.com

Junttan Brings New Line of XCMG Rotary Drilling Rigs to U.S.

Laurel, Del.: Junttan USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Junttan Oy, has signed a dealer agreement to represent XCMG foundation drilling rigs in the United States. These rigs, custom-built by XCMG for Junttan, will be backed by a full line of drilling tools, temporary casings, shoes, drive adapters, and teeth. Junttan...
INDUSTRY
idownloadblog.com

Apple is still bundling EarPods with new iPhones in France

Considering it sells products all over the globe, Apple has to contend with local regulations and laws in order to do that successfully. Or at all. Which means, while it may institute some new rules for its business practice in one region, that might not be possible in another. Like bundling wired headphones with new iPhones.
CELL PHONES
dcvelocity.com

Container, twenty-foot container

Movie fans who tune in this month to watch the 25th James Bond film, “No Time To Die,” probably expect to see crisp tuxedos, fast cars, and sharp shooting. But they’ll also be treated to a healthy serving of maritime logistics operations. That’s because some of the action scenes were...
MOVIES
theloadstar.com

Wan Hai continues to build its container fleet with two new orders

Wan Hai Lines has gone to China International Marine Containers (CIMC) and Singamas to buy more dry containers, as liner operators stock up during the highly publicised equipment shortage. In a filing to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Wan Hai said it had ordered 30,000 teu from CIMC and 18,000 teu...
INDUSTRY
premierguitar.com

Fender Unveils the California Series

The California Mini Series consists of the Redondo Mini and the Sonoran Mini each packing a big punch into a smaller-sized acoustic guitar. Delivering the tone of a full-sized guitar, they come with premium features such as a walnut fingerboard and bridge, Nubone nut and saddle, and a satin finish.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

A new tropical system to watch

Ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct; progress on $3.5T budget; royal treatment for Bond film. After years of fruitless searches, US wildlife officials say the celebrated ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 other species are extinct. Get the morning's top headlines here.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy