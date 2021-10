When people think of Western movies they don't usually think about Black Cowboys. Mind you, it shouldn't be that big of a deal to see a brotha on a horse from the 1800s. This was actually a very natural thing back in the day. In fact, in 1825 nearly 25% of the settler population in Texas were slaves. By the time the state became a part of the Union, that number rose to more than 30%. The 1860 census showed a record of 182,566 slaves living in Texas. Before and during the Civil War white Texas ranchers depended on their slaves to maintain their land and herd their cattle. Slaves naturally developed the skills from daily duties that included bull riding and breaking horses. Thus, the very word 'cowboy' was a reference to Black men.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO