This tiny travel-friendly plug-in air purifier can deodorize an entire room… and it’s just as small as your iPhone

By Sarang Sheth
yankodesign.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelying on Hydroxyl and Plasma purification technology, the ridiculously tiny RAYCONO gives you fresh deodorized air that’s been purged of bacteria, VOCs, and other stuff you don’t want in the air… and unlike your bulky, boxy air-purifier or expensive HVAC system, the RAYCONO is about the shape and size of a power bank.

