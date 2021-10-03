CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls

By LISA MASCARO, ZEKE MILLER Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal. "Everybody’s frustrated, it’s part of being in government, being frustrated," Biden...

