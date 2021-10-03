CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The remarkable personal story this General Authority Seventy told about mental health in general conference

By Trent Toone
Deseret News
Deseret News
 7 days ago
During his ministry, Elder Erich W. Kopischke said he has encountered hundreds of individuals and families dealing with mental illness. It has even affected his own family. “These include clinical depression, severe anxiety, bipolar disorder, ADHD — and sometimes a combination of them all,” he said. “It is worldwide, covering every continent and culture, and affecting all — young, old, rich and poor. Members of the church have not been excluded.”

