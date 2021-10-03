The remarkable personal story this General Authority Seventy told about mental health in general conference

Content Warning: This article discusses issues and experiences related to Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder. Reader discretion is advised. I remember speaking on a panel about mental health once — specifically about my experience with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). I don’t remember who asked me to speak or why, but I do remember feeling so nervous that I was shaking. I knew people would ask me questions about my struggles, and sharing those answers scared me. But despite all this, I told the room of strangers all there was to tell, even though my parents and therapist told me that I wasn’t ready to do so.

