CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Halftime Analysis: Clemson-Boston College

By Zach Lentz
AllClemson
AllClemson
 8 days ago

The Clemson Tigers lead the Boston College Eagles 13-6 at halftime. With 30 minutes to play in the game, here are our thoughts on what we saw in the opening half of play.

Elliott opens things up:

- On the first play the Tigers ran a reverse to Justyn Ross who carried the ball 15 yards to the Tigers 40.

- Will Taylor in the slot. Much has been made about the dynamic freshman and Dabo Swinney's plan to "eventually" move him to the slot. His time came sooner rather than later, as Taylor took a pop pass to the 49-yard line.

-The question the nation, the fans and the staff of All Clemson have been asking for weeks is: where is the eye candy? The jet sweeps? The motion? It found a return the fans saw the return of jet sweep motion. The subsequent drives saw the Tigers continue to use the motion and shifting to create running lanes.

Injuries (and penalties) test the Tigers' depth: The Tigers entered tonight's game a bruised and battered bunch. However, things did not get any better against the Eagles, as they lost tight end Braden Galloway (unknown injury), starting tight end Davis Allen (targeting penalty), wide receiver Justyn Ross (unknown injury) and punt returner, wildcat quarterback and slot receiver Will Taylor (leg injury).

Tigers have had chances to put the game away: The Tigers had drives stall on the 2-yard line and the 23 respectively, which resulted in the Tigers settling for field goals instead of touchdowns.

Be fortunate the Eagles are without Jurkovec: The Eagles had at least two instances of wide receivers running wide open down the field that Dennis Grosel did not see. Had Jurkovec been in the game, one has to think they would have hit on at least one of those plays and the game would be even closer.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Lobbying for Defensive Opportunity

Former Clemson star and current Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow has tried to convince defensive coordinator Gus Bradley he can help out on the other side of the ball. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Trying to Build Off 'Great Decisions' From Last Game. Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is getting...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

(Not Quite) Midseason Grades

The Clemson Tigers are not quite halfway through the 2021 season, the official midway point will be following the Tigers' trip to Syracuse on Oct. 15. However, we felt that the open date was a good time to go ahead and get our not-quite midseason grades given out. Quarterback: D.J....
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Evolution of College Football: Dabo Swinney, Clemson Culture and the Transfer Portal

With the landscape of college football rapidly changing, college football programs across the country have decided to embrace the idea of recruiting the transfer portal. Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma, three of the four most successful teams in the College Football Playoff era, have all chosen, at times, to use the portal to their advantage. The other most successful program of this era, Clemson, has yet to add a transfer to the roster since the advent of the portal.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Future Is Now for Clemson RB Phil Mafah

The future is now for freshman running back Phil Mafah. With the Tigers' running back room overflowing with talent heading into the season, Mafah was essentially the odd man out. It appeared as if he was destined for a redshirt season, not due to a lack of talent, just due to there being only one ball and so many touches to go around.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Wide Receivers Going the Marty McFly Route?

Remember when Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told the media that he said to wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham to "take a picture" of the 2021 group of receivers because they were going to look back five or six years from now and be amazed. Through the first five games...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Justyn Ross
AllClemson

'Determination, Commitment' Helped Transform Clemson DE Xavier Thomas

Xavier Thomas is quietly putting together the best season of his career. One of the more heralded recruits of the Dabo Swinney era, expectations were high for Thomas when he came to Clemson prior to the 2018 season. He lived up to the hype in a reserve role during a phenomenal freshman campaign, but after transitioning into a starting role as a sophomore, Thomas faced one roadblock after another while trying to maximize his potential.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Clemson Finds Flexibility on Offensive Line Coming out of BC Win

Dabo Swinney jokingly said before the Boston College game when asked about changes to Clemson's offensive line that the Tigers might start an entirely different five up front. While that wasn't quite the case last Saturday, there were some new, refreshing looks that helped an inspired line make a difference in a 19-13 victory over the Eagles. The Tigers moved center Matt Bockhorst to right guard because starter Will Putnam was out with a toe injury, while Hunter Rayburn handled snaps.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson Tigers#Boston College Eagles#American Football#Clemson Boston College
AllClemson

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Addresses Urban Meyer Situation

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spent his 22nd birthday Wednesday answering multiple questions about the actions of his head coach. Jacksonville Jaguars' Urban Meyer got himself in hot water after a video surfaced of a woman dancing on him at an Ohio bar. That set off a chain of events, multiple apologies publically and to his team, meetings with his owner and inquiries into why Meyer didn't fly home with the team following last Thursday's game at Cincinnati.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClemson

Texans' Owner Cal McNair Comments on Possibility of Deshaun Watson Trade

With the NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, the window is starting to close on Deshaun Watson being traded this season. On Wednesday, Cal McNair was asked about the possibility of unloading the former Clemson quarterback before the deadline and the Texans' owner was non-committal, saying the decision ultimately resides with GM Nick Caserio.
NFL
AllClemson

Hunter Renfrow Lays Timely Hit, Catches TD in Raiders Loss to Chargers on MNF

Even though his team lost, former Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow made two huge plays for the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The first one came late in the first quarter when the Los Angeles Chargers saw an opportunity to run a fake punt play on fourth down. With no one covering Trevaughn Campbell at the gunner position on the punt coverage team, punter Ty Long took the snap and threw the ball out to Campbell for what should've been an easy first-down conversion.
NFL
AllClemson

Tony Elliott Sees Improvement in Clemson Offense, Opportunity to 'Explode'

Tony Elliott saw positive signs from his beleaguered, struggling offense in Saturday's 19-13 victory over Boston College. Clemson still left points on the field, especially when it had to settle for a field goal inside the BC 5-yard line, and there were still issues converting first downs. But for an offense that came into the game ranked last in the ACC with an average of 295 yards per game, to go over 400 total yards against the Eagles gave the Tigers' offensive coordinator some confidence heading into the off week.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
577
Followers
719
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy