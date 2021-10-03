Halftime Analysis: Clemson-Boston College

The Clemson Tigers lead the Boston College Eagles 13-6 at halftime. With 30 minutes to play in the game, here are our thoughts on what we saw in the opening half of play.

Elliott opens things up:

- On the first play the Tigers ran a reverse to Justyn Ross who carried the ball 15 yards to the Tigers 40.

- Will Taylor in the slot. Much has been made about the dynamic freshman and Dabo Swinney's plan to "eventually" move him to the slot. His time came sooner rather than later, as Taylor took a pop pass to the 49-yard line.

-The question the nation, the fans and the staff of All Clemson have been asking for weeks is: where is the eye candy? The jet sweeps? The motion? It found a return the fans saw the return of jet sweep motion. The subsequent drives saw the Tigers continue to use the motion and shifting to create running lanes.

Injuries (and penalties) test the Tigers' depth: The Tigers entered tonight's game a bruised and battered bunch. However, things did not get any better against the Eagles, as they lost tight end Braden Galloway (unknown injury), starting tight end Davis Allen (targeting penalty), wide receiver Justyn Ross (unknown injury) and punt returner, wildcat quarterback and slot receiver Will Taylor (leg injury).

Tigers have had chances to put the game away: The Tigers had drives stall on the 2-yard line and the 23 respectively, which resulted in the Tigers settling for field goals instead of touchdowns.

Be fortunate the Eagles are without Jurkovec: The Eagles had at least two instances of wide receivers running wide open down the field that Dennis Grosel did not see. Had Jurkovec been in the game, one has to think they would have hit on at least one of those plays and the game would be even closer.

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!