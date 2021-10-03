Birthday bash: Tejano music legend and Grammy winner Little Joe Hernandez to perform Oct. 16
Temple City Hall will be flooded with Tejano music Oct. 16 as five-time Grammy Award-winner Little Joe Hernandez celebrates his 81st birthday. The outdoor concert and street dance — which also will feature food vendors, arts and crafts, and more — has a multitude of artists scheduled to perform: Tyler Bigley and the Copano Cowboys, 5-6 p.m.; Eric “El Chava-lon” Flores, 6-7 p.m.; La Voz de Oro, 7-8 p.m.; Bobby Pulido, 8:30-10 p.m.; and Little Joe Hernandez y La Familia with Los Hermanos Hernandez, 10:30 p.m. to midnight.kdhnews.com
Comments / 0