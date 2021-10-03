FORECAST: Sunday is looking good, then rain is likely early next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will drop into upper 60s. A few, light rain showers are possible Sunday morning, but most of the day will be dry. Heavy rain is likely Sunday night into Monday morning, especially for areas south of Interstate 70. One to 2 inches of rain will be possible.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain is the weather headline today and some of it could be heavy overnight tonight. This same system that will give us needed rainfall is also going to be responsible for severe weather and a high tornado risk for central and eastern Oklahoma. Today: Mostly cloudy...
For Sunday, expect another gorgeous afternoon with fairly warm temperatures in the afternoon. Our highs will be running anywhere from 6 to 10 degrees above normal for early October. We’re looking at middle to even upper 80s tomorrow with few clouds. No chance of rain, light North winds. Next Week...
Quite a bit of rain fell yesterday with numerous warnings ranging from flooding to tornados! As a line of storms developed in South Dakota, they track northeast into the southern valley and western Minnesota. Many severe thunderstorm warnings were issued on this segment of storms for damaging wind gusts recorded at 70+ mph! Four brief tornadoes were reported from the line of storms as well. Two were in South Dakota, one in southern North Dakota, and one in Minnesota. Damage reports and ratings are being evaluated on these brief tornados, but they will likely be rated very weak due to limited to no damage done to structures. Bad weather came close enough to the Fargo metro to jump on live coverage but as storms reached closer to Fargo they began to weaken as expected due to a less favorable environment. The far southern valley was hit the hardest, with strong winds and a possible brief tornado.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Light to moderate rain has been falling in North and North-Central Kansas since this morning. Rainfall totals are not astonishing, but amounts so far have been around 1 half in ch for some with a quarter inch measured for most other places. Tonight: Rain and storms...
Ok, Let's take a look at the calendar here, If I'm not mistaken we're a pretty good way into October, don't get me wrong I understand that predicting weather in the Texas Panhandle is as easy as calming down a 4 year old who dropped their ice cream but for crying out loud when it's still in the upper 90's you gotta ask... what gives?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another summerlike day is upon us! It will feel pretty hot and toasty out into this afternoon with temperatures forecast to rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s. With moisture levels likely being a bit higher out today, expect it to feel slightly more humid compared to the past couple of days. It will be milder through the overnight hours with overnight lows only in the middle to upper 60s.
Temperatures feel mild heading out the door! Our normal low for October 10th is 44 degrees, yet as of 6am we are already in the mid-upper 50s and low 60s along the shoreline. Overall though, the temperatures don't trend too much warmer and top out once again in the mid-60s today. That's due to some high pressure over Eastern Canada bringing continuing to bring us cooler air.
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Littlestown: Sunday, October 10: Intermittent very light rain then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Monday, October 11: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Tuesday, October 12: Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers
