Environment

FORECAST: Sunday is looking good, then rain is likely early next week

Eyewitness News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is a very comfortable evening for early October! The sky is clear to partly cloudy, and temperatures are in the 50s and 60s at this hour.

KMBC.com

Rain likely later Sunday; could affect the Chiefs game late

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight lows will drop into upper 60s. A few, light rain showers are possible Sunday morning, but most of the day will be dry. Heavy rain is likely Sunday night into Monday morning, especially for areas south of Interstate 70. One to 2 inches of rain will be possible.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Sunday forecast: Light rain showers this morning turn heavy tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain is the weather headline today and some of it could be heavy overnight tonight. This same system that will give us needed rainfall is also going to be responsible for severe weather and a high tornado risk for central and eastern Oklahoma. Today: Mostly cloudy...
TOPEKA, KS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

A "Fall-Like" Week... More Rain!? Yesterdays Rain and Storm Reports.

Quite a bit of rain fell yesterday with numerous warnings ranging from flooding to tornados! As a line of storms developed in South Dakota, they track northeast into the southern valley and western Minnesota. Many severe thunderstorm warnings were issued on this segment of storms for damaging wind gusts recorded at 70+ mph! Four brief tornadoes were reported from the line of storms as well. Two were in South Dakota, one in southern North Dakota, and one in Minnesota. Damage reports and ratings are being evaluated on these brief tornados, but they will likely be rated very weak due to limited to no damage done to structures. Bad weather came close enough to the Fargo metro to jump on live coverage but as storms reached closer to Fargo they began to weaken as expected due to a less favorable environment. The far southern valley was hit the hardest, with strong winds and a possible brief tornado.
WIBW

Sunday night forecast: Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Light to moderate rain has been falling in North and North-Central Kansas since this morning. Rainfall totals are not astonishing, but amounts so far have been around 1 half in ch for some with a quarter inch measured for most other places. Tonight: Rain and storms...
TOPEKA, KS
96.9 KISS FM

Hate The Heat Amarillo? Looks like it’s going away Sunday

Ok, Let's take a look at the calendar here, If I'm not mistaken we're a pretty good way into October, don't get me wrong I understand that predicting weather in the Texas Panhandle is as easy as calming down a 4 year old who dropped their ice cream but for crying out loud when it's still in the upper 90's you gotta ask... what gives?
AMARILLO, TX
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm & muggy for much of the new week, fall-like weather possibly returns next weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another summerlike day is upon us! It will feel pretty hot and toasty out into this afternoon with temperatures forecast to rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s. With moisture levels likely being a bit higher out today, expect it to feel slightly more humid compared to the past couple of days. It will be milder through the overnight hours with overnight lows only in the middle to upper 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Some Unsettled Weather Today, Nice for the Workweek!

Temperatures feel mild heading out the door! Our normal low for October 10th is 44 degrees, yet as of 6am we are already in the mid-upper 50s and low 60s along the shoreline. Overall though, the temperatures don't trend too much warmer and top out once again in the mid-60s today. That's due to some high pressure over Eastern Canada bringing continuing to bring us cooler air.
ENVIRONMENT

