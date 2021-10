Stuttgart, 1912: Sidney Helms, the furniture store owner, mailed this card seeking to sell his line of children's room furnishings. He wrote, "Come right into our store, and don't think for a second that you have to buy something ... rest yourself in one of our good comfortable rockers; use our phones, talk to your friends in DeWitt or anywhere in the county."

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO