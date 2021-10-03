CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Northern Illinois holds off Eastern Michigan 27-20

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cFSFuEB00

Antario Brown rushed for 101 yards and Northern Illinois scored the game's first 17 points then held on to defeat Eastern Michigan 27-20 on Saturday in a game delayed by lightning between the first and second quarters.

The Huskies (3-2, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) built their lead on a 5-yard run by quarterback Rocky Lombardi, a 28-yard field goal from John Richardson and Jaden Dolphin's 59-yard interception return.

The Huskies led 17-3 at halftime and did not give up the lead although Eastern Michigan's Ben Bryant threw touchdown passes of 42 yards to Bryson Cannon and 17 yards to Dylan Drummond in the third quarter. Clint Ratkovich's 2-yard run in the third helped Northern Illinois maintain the lead at 24-17 and the teams traded field goals late in the fourth quarter.

Bryant completed 27 of 40 passes for 338 yards with the two touchdowns and the interception. Hassan Beydoun caught 14 passes for 167 yards, but the Eagles (3-2, 0-1) had only 38 yards rushing.

The Huskies rushed for 242 yards and Lombardi was only 9-of-20 passing for 84 yards.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
State
Illinois State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Texas A&M football: Gary Danielson says Jimbo Fisher is taking Aggies from 'finesse football' to contender

Texas A&M football is climbing back up the ladder under head coach Jimbo Fisher, with the the Aggies posting just their second AP Top 10 finish in 2020 since rattling off three straight from 1992-1994. And as A&M, with the No. 7 Aggies' eyes on an SEC title and more this season, heads into its Week 4 matchup vs. No. 16 Arkansas, some have taken the time to reflect on transformation the program has seen under Fisher as his team looks to record its first ranked win of 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Illinois#College Football#American Football#Eastern Michigan#Eagles#Ap
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Rises to No. 18; Alabama, Georgia Still at the Top

Alabama and Georgia remain the top two teams in The Associated Press college football poll after a week in which nine ranked teams lost. Auburn (4-1) has risen for the second straight week. The Tigers are now No. 18 with their 24-19 victory at LSU. Alabama (5-0) dismantled Ole Miss 42-21, though the Crimson Tide lost five first-place votes to second-ranked Georgia, which shut out Arkansas 37-0.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Johnny Manziel reacts to Texas A&M’s huge win over Alabama

Texas A&M knocked off Alabama on Saturday night in College Station, and Johnny Manziel loved it. Johnny Football attended the game to watch his alma mater take on the Crimson Tide. The Aggies looked good from the start and held a 24-10 halftime lead. Even though they blew the lead and allowed Alabama to regain the lead, the Aggies still won 41-38 on a last-second field goal, which made the fans go nuts.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

416K+
Followers
106K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy