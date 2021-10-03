CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Harris leads UTSA to 5th straight win, beats UNLV 24-17

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0cFSFlWs00

Frank Harris threw two touchdown passes and UTSA beat UNLV 24-17 on Saturday night for its fifth straight win.

UNLV couldn't convert on fourth-and-10 from the UTSA 36 with 39 seconds left to seal it for the Roadrunners (5-0).

Harris was 24-of-30 passing for 278 yards, and he threw a touchdown pass each to De’Corian Clark and Joshua Cephus. Clark had seven receptions for 109 yards and Cephus eight for 84 yards. Sincere McCormick added 89 yards rushing with a 1-yard TD run for UTSA.

Cameron Friel completed 25 of 37 passes for 307 yards and had a touchdown pass and two interceptions for UNLV (0-5). Steve Jenkins had five receptions for 114 yards and caught a 63-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Clark made a diving catch in the end zone for a 31-yard touchdown that stretched UTSA's lead to 24-10 with 2:55 remaining in the third quarter.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Hall Of Famer Dead At 59

Two weeks ago, the college football world lost a beloved figure when a Hall of Fame player passed away. According to multiple reports, former BYU great Gordon Hudson passed away on September 27. He was 59 years old. Hudson starred for the BYU football program where he became arguably the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Protest at Buckeyes' Last Football Game

When you think of college football you think of charred burgers, strong alcohol, and a roar of a crowd. There was one more thing in attendance at the Buckeyes' last football game. The organization Buckeyes for A Safe Ohio State protested outside before kickoff. They had several parents come out saying that though the University did make some upgrades to security it was still not enough for them. They want more patrolling and more light fixtures to illuminate the campus. There has been a sudden outburst of violent crimes around the campus area but this leads to another question. Why aren’t the students protesting themselves?
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Steve Jenkins
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ed Orgeron shredded for postgame comment after LSU's loss to Kentucky

Kentucky ran the ball for 330 yards Saturday night against LSU. Ed Orgeron said he was surprised by the Wildcats’ ground game. As you might expect, Orgeron is getting shredded on Twitter for that comment. Orgeron being surprised by the Cats pounding the rock raises the question of how closely he studied the film. Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez entered Saturday with 104 carries for 621 rushing yards, a conference-leading average of 124.20 yards per game.
KENTUCKY STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Coaches Top 25 Poll powered by USA TODAY, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY potentially look like? It’s our predicted guess on the early college football rankings after Week 6. Note that below is NOT the actual 2021 Week 6 Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utsa#Unlv#College Football#American Football#Cephus#Td#Ap
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Pete Golding getting roasted for Alabama's defensive play vs. Texas A&M

Pete Golding might return to Tuscaloosa with a moving truck parked outside his home. The Alabama defensive coordinator is not popular with Crimson Tide fans this Saturday night. Unranked Texas A&M is shocking the college football world with its first-half performance. Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies have scored 24 points in the...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Hurricanes assistant coach arrested on felony charge Saturday

Miami’s on-field issues this season are now carrying over off the field. Mike Rumph, the Hurricanes assistant director of recruiting, was arrested Saturday and charged with driving with a suspended license. It was his third such offense and is a felony charge. According to Andy Slater of FoxSports 640 in...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

College football rankings, grades: Iowa, Ohio State earn 'A+' as Alabama gets 'C-' in Week 6 report card

The sixth week of the 2021 college football season is in the books, and it was another wild one. Top-ranked Alabama fell to unranked Texas A&M, Oklahoma came back from 21 down to topple Texas, Iowa won a top-five thriller over Penn State, and Georgia dominated Auburn on the Plains. A total of 40 ranked teams have lost through six weeks of the season, which has made this year feel a lot like 2007 -- when two-loss LSU won the BCS Championship Game over Ohio State.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Sends Clear Message After Loss To Michigan

For the second time in the last three weeks, a late mistake from the Nebraska Cornhuskers cost them a chance for a marquee win. On Saturday in Lincoln, the Huskers gave the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines all they could handle. After a slow start, Adrian Martinez scored four total touchdowns in the second half to give his team a late advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Las Vegas Sun

Live blog: UTSA sacks UNLV, 24-17

San Antonio — UNLV's comeback attempt came up short as UTSA held on for a 24-17 win at the Alamodome. After Justin Rogers' touchdown pass kept the scarlet and gray alive, UTSA drove to the UNLV 28 but missed a game-sealing 45-yard field goal with 1:34 remaining. Cameron Friel came back onto the field and immediately hit passes to Zyell Griffin and Steve Jenkins for 16 yards apiece, moving the ball into UTSA territory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
UTSA

UTSA to close out non-conference slate against UNLV

UTSA Roadrunners (4-0) vs. UNLV Rebels (0-4) 5 p.m. | Saturday, Oct. 2. • UTSA is 4-0 for the second time in school history, joining the 2012 team that won its first five games. • Head coach Jeff Traylor ran his record to 7-0 in games played in the month...
COLLEGE SPORTS
news4sanantonio.com

UTSA holds pep rally ahead of Saturday's game vs UNLV

SAN ANTONIO - UTSA Roadrunners are holding a pep rally Wednesday morning, ahead of of Saturday's matchup against UNLV Rebels. The pep rally is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m. UTSA is 4-0 this season for only the second time in school history. The last...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kpyn.net

Louisiana Tech takes early lead, stops North Texas, 24-17

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Marcus Williams Jr. ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter, including a 42-yard dash to make it 14-0, and Louisiana Tech dashed to a 24-point first-half lead and made it stand up for a 24-17 win over North Texas in the Bulldogs’ Conference USA opener. J.D. Head tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Samuel Emilus and Jacob Barnes kicked a 21-yard field goal to make it 24-0 with more than 10 minutes left in the first half and the Louisiana Tech defense took over from there.
TEXAS STATE
projectspursnetwork.com

UTSA Leads UNLV 17-10 in a balanced first half

The UTSA Roadrunners (4-0) welcomed in the the UNLV Rebels (0-4) to the Alamodome and squeaked out a 17-10 lead at the half. Frank Harris and his offense took the field to start off the game but a quick 3 and but the Rebels stalled at midfield. The Runners took 14 plays to move the ball 92 yards and capped the drive with a 9 yard touchdown from Harris to Joshua Cephus to take a 7-0 lead. Cephus deserved the touchdown as he was responsible for 44 of the Runners 92 yards, however he would be flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct as he shared a high five with UTSA fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

416K+
Followers
106K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy